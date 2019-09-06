As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Franklin Resources Lowered by $2.04 Million Its Holding; Cubic Asset Management Has Increased Holding in Fedex (FDX) as Share Value Declined

Cubic Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Fedex Corporation (FDX) by 6.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubic Asset Management Llc bought 1,905 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.13% . The institutional investor held 32,498 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.90 million, up from 30,593 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubic Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Fedex Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $163.28. About 101,373 shares traded. FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) has declined 29.08% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.08% the S&P500. Some Historical FDX News: 26/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – PLACED A RESERVATION FOR 20 TESLA SEMI TRUCKS. FULLY-ELECTRIC TRUCKS, WHICH ARE SCHEDULED TO BEGIN PRODUCTION IN 2019; 11/05/2018 – Global Aviation MRO Logistics Market 2018-2022 with DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL Group, FedEx & United Parcel Service Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – The Palm Beach Post: BREAKING: Jeep crashes into Delray FedEx; 2 people, 1 dog injured; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX 3Q ADJ EPS $3.72, EST. $3.11, REV. BEATS; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX: ONE WORKER BEING TREATED FOR MINOR INJURIES AFTER BLAST; 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 19/03/2018 – Tengler’s top picks include Cisco, Oracle, J.P. Morgan and FedEx; 20/03/2018 – CincinnatiBusCou: Police: Austin bomber may be using commercial shippers; Explosion rocks FedEx site north of San Antonio; 26/03/2018 – FedEx Reserves 20 Tesla Semi Electric Trucks; 20/03/2018 – FEDEX CORP – QTRLY GAAP REV $16.5 BLN VS $15.0 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Franklin Resources Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 0.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Franklin Resources Inc sold 24,525 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 3.99M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $334.57M, down from 4.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Franklin Resources Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $91.85. About 99,339 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 21/05/2018 – TEXAS JUDGE OFFERS CONDITIONAL APPROVAL OF AEP’S WIND CATCHER; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – AEP FILED UPDATED TRANSMISSION FORMULA RATES THAT INCORPORATE BENEFITS OF TAX REFORM FOR TRANSMISSION CUSTOMERS; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES COMMERCIAL BARGE LINE’S SENIOR SECURED TO CAA2 AND CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK REMAINS NEGATIVE; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 88 investors sold FDX shares while 329 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 175.06 million shares or 9.39% less from 193.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board accumulated 3.51M shares or 1.23% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv invested in 0.11% or 368,527 shares. Perritt Management Inc accumulated 3,814 shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ami Asset Management Corp holds 2.04% or 152,313 shares. Washington Cap Inc has invested 2.09% in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) reported 0.05% stake. Zwj Counsel reported 65,020 shares. 10 holds 0.46% or 11,882 shares in its portfolio. Gsa Llp accumulated 2,893 shares. 471,421 were accumulated by London Co Of Virginia. Baxter Bros reported 0.89% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX). Telos Management Incorporated invested in 8,124 shares. Toth Fincl Advisory invested in 0% or 102 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 6,000 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0.05% of its portfolio in FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) for 10,154 shares.

Since July 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $100,614 activity.

Cubic Asset Management Llc, which manages about $573.99 million and $338.12M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medical Properties Trust Inc (NYSE:MPW) by 25,105 shares to 213,620 shares, valued at $3.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 3,809 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 81,794 shares, and cut its stake in Miller Inds Inc Tenn Com New (NYSE:MLR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System invested in 0.11% or 26,000 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 0.09% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Gulf National Bank & Trust (Uk) Limited accumulated 0.17% or 119,046 shares. Aviance Limited Liability Company holds 3,592 shares. Bancorp holds 0.04% or 44,034 shares. 768,411 were reported by Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 0.09% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Raymond James Trust Na invested in 0.12% or 25,614 shares. Qs Investors Lc holds 0.21% or 225,185 shares in its portfolio. Johnson Fincl Group Inc has 18,812 shares. Bb&T Corp invested in 0.07% or 44,209 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 131,947 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Brookstone Cap Mngmt holds 3,539 shares. 33,390 are owned by 1St Source Bancshares. Strategic Advsrs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 3,451 shares.

Franklin Resources Inc, which manages about $186.71 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) by 29,662 shares to 310,193 shares, valued at $20.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBK) by 5,105 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,705 shares, and has risen its stake in Franklin Templeton Etf Tr.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.10 million for 19.14 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

