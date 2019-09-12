As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Element Capital Management Has Decreased Stake by $10.59 Million; Goodman Financial Has Cut Its Under Armour (UA) Stake as Share Value Rose

Element Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 85.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc sold 120,384 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 20,487 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.80 million, down from 140,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $91.89. About 871,449 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 16/04/2018 – AEP Unit in Louisiana Settlement Supporting Wind Catcher Project; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 26/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Indiana Michigan Power to A3, outlook revised to stable

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its stake in Under Armour (UA) by 6.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goodman Financial Corp sold 19,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.35% . The institutional investor held 285,310 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.23M, down from 304,920 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goodman Financial Corp who had been investing in Under Armour for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.89% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $19.31. About 941,695 shares traded. Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) has risen 8.89% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.89% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 33 investors sold AEP shares while 265 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 253 raised stakes. 355.59 million shares or 0.83% more from 352.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. West Oak Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Duncker Streett holds 0.1% or 4,923 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Holding holds 20,657 shares. Cobblestone Capital Lc New York holds 0.07% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 8,468 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 892,586 shares. Brookfield Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.51% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Haverford Tru Communication has 0.22% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 139,667 shares. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Bank has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Whittier Trust reported 86,918 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pennsylvania has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 5,599 shares. Clean Yield Grp Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 175 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt reported 32,423 shares stake. Old National Bankshares In owns 5,751 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Prudential Public Limited Com reported 5,874 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 EPS, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $596.42 million for 19.14 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Element Capital Management Llc, which manages about $30.52B and $1.47 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tractor Supply Co (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26,755 shares to 46,094 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 11,740 shares in the quarter, for a total of 42,683 shares, and has risen its stake in Avalara Inc.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Buy AEP With The Convertible Preferred – Seeking Alpha” published on August 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “TerraForm Power Outshines its Competitors – The Motley Fool” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About The Future Of American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEP)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.