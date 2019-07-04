As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Stock Price Rose, Gideon Capital Advisors Increased Its Holding by $1.83 Million; As Extended Stay (STAY) Stock Price Rose, Shareholder Bb&T Has Lowered Position

Bb&T Corp decreased its stake in Extended Stay (STAY) by 36.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bb&T Corp sold 20,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 34,628 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $622,000, down from 54,678 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bb&T Corp who had been investing in Extended Stay for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.07. About 313,953 shares traded. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 11.89% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.32% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 08/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Extended Stay America ‘BB-‘ Rtg Otlk To Positive; 09/04/2018 – ESH Hospitality, Inc. Announces Appointment of Bruce N. Haase to Board of Directors; 18/05/2018 – R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – REIT AGREES TO ACQUIRE PORTFOLIO OF FIVE ECONOMY EXTENDED-STAY HOTELS LOCATED IN U.S., COMPRISING 656 ROOMS; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Announces Distributions for First Quarter 2018; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Adj FFO/Shr 42c; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c; 27/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Appoints Brian T. Nicholson as Chief Fincl Officer

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 56.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 22,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The hedge fund held 61,131 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.12 million, up from 39,047 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $90.14. About 1.74M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 14/05/2018 – American Electric Power: Smoak Has Been Serving as Interim Pres, Chief Operating Officer for SWEPCO; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Bb&T Corp, which manages about $5.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 13,116 shares to 103,266 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citizens (NYSE:CFG) by 17,397 shares in the quarter, for a total of 183,846 shares, and has risen its stake in Us Bancorp Commo (NYSE:USB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold STAY shares while 73 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 173.11 million shares or 0.90% more from 171.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 84,441 are owned by Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Com owns 0.02% invested in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY) for 757,459 shares. Goldman Sachs Gru Inc holds 1.55M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Illinois-based Chesley Taft & Assocs Limited Com has invested 0.06% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Ftb reported 532 shares. River Road Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 4.73M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Company has 1.09M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Northern Tru Corp invested in 946,825 shares or 0% of the stock. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 18,490 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 625,100 shares. Tiaa Cref Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company reported 24,526 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 440,944 shares. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 325 shares. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Company reported 0% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY).

