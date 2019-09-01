As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Share Value Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Has Cut Holding; Lafayette Investments Boosted Position in Whirlpool Com (WHR) as Shares Rose

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $91.15. About 1.77 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 17/04/2018 – FTC: 20181063: Grupo Comercial Chedraui, S.A.B. de C.V.; AEP III Fiesta AIV, L.P; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 11/05/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC RAISES COOK 2 REACTOR TO 12% FROM 0%: NRC; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91

Lafayette Investments Inc increased its stake in Whirlpool Corp Com (WHR) by 31.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lafayette Investments Inc bought 3,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.09% . The institutional investor held 14,313 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.90 million, up from 10,862 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc who had been investing in Whirlpool Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.82B market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $139.09. About 547,185 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corp Hires Banks to Arrange Global Investor Call Later on Tuesday; 22/05/2018 – Whirlpool Plans EUR-Denominated, Fixed-Rate 10-Year Issuance; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Capital Spending $675 Million; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL COMPANY’S EMBRACO COMPRESSOR BUSINESS TO NIDEC CORPORATION FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF $1.08 BLN; 16/05/2018 – Global Water Purifier Market Technologies, Market share and Industry Forecasts 2018-2024: Key Players are Kent RO, GE, Best Water Technology & Whirlpool – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Preliminary Results of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 24/04/2018 – Nidec accelerates M&A with $1bn purchase of Whirlpool unit; 23/05/2018 – REG-Whirlpool BNP Paribas Primary New Issues : Stabilisation Notice; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryanair Hldgs Plc by 7,931 shares to 43,043 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5,678 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Com Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 27,166 shares. 97,771 were reported by Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Com. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.22% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 14,760 shares. Moreover, Blb&B Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Benjamin F Edwards Inc holds 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 2,673 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Limited Com stated it has 16,783 shares. Ftb accumulated 0.02% or 2,324 shares. 8,906 are owned by Mastrapasqua Asset Management. Columbia Asset Management accumulated 14,955 shares. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 158,300 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Usa Portformulas Corp holds 0.91% or 17,210 shares. Regions reported 0.04% stake. 25,066 were reported by Chem Savings Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Hldg owns 0.16% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 2.11M shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 earnings per share, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $590.32 million for 18.83 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold WHR shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ww Asset Mngmt Incorporated holds 5,326 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. 231,010 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 50,715 shares. Spears Abacus Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,898 shares. Compton Capital Ri accumulated 5,680 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Mngmt accumulated 1,880 shares or 0% of the stock. First Financial In holds 0% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 16 shares. Hodges Capital Mgmt, a Texas-based fund reported 4,731 shares. Convergence Inv Prns Ltd Company has invested 0.26% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Neuberger Berman Group Incorporated Ltd Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) for 166,508 shares. M&T Bancorporation Corporation invested in 6,552 shares or 0% of the stock. Amg Funds Limited Liability Com reported 7,151 shares stake. 2,944 were reported by Engineers Gate Manager Lp. Argi Invest Svcs Ltd Company holds 0.09% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) or 12,389 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 0.03% or 13,000 shares.