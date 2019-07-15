As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Telos Capital Management Decreased by $599,343 Its Stake; Fiera Capital Has Boosted Position in Moodys (MCO) by $41.70 Million

Telos Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telos Capital Management Inc sold 7,221 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 13,081 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.10M, down from 20,302 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.37 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE – UNIT TO HAVE OPTION TO CONSTRUCT, OWN & OPERATE ANY ADDITIONAL INTERCONNECTIONS TO WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – TAX BENEFITS TOTAL ABOUT $163 MLN FOR 2018; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B; 07/05/2018 – Chmn Akins Gifts 365 Of American Electric Power Co Inc; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Moodys Corp (MCO) by 3.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiera Capital Corp bought 230,386 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 6.41 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.16 billion, up from 6.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiera Capital Corp who had been investing in Moodys Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.93B market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $205.31. About 564,530 shares traded. Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) has risen 8.52% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MCO News: 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Wheaton, IL’s Go to Aa1, Cites Pension Burden; 13/03/2018 – Credit quality of Canadian banks under strain – Moody’s; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s takes rating actions on two lnterstar Millennium Series RMBS; 29/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Issuer Rating Of A1 To Cabot, Ar; 09/03/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES CAMPBELL SOUP TO Baa2 ON PENDING SNYDER’S-LA; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Commodities Index March 27, 2018; 24/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Initial Issuer Rating Of Aa1 To Davie, Fl; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Bermuda’s A2 Rating; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – Moody’s Downgrades Seven Classes, Affirms One And Places Six Classes Under Review For Possible Downgrade Of Msc 2006-T21; 21/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Exterran’s Cfr To Ba3, Notes To B1

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44M for 22.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rockland Tru Company owns 1,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mastrapasqua Asset has invested 0.14% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Reilly Advsr Lc holds 2,152 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Central Bancshares And Trust Com accumulated 0.01% or 400 shares. Adage Prns Grp Ltd Liability owns 604,680 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. 8,736 were accumulated by Rothschild Invest Corporation Il. Eqis Management Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 6,222 shares. Pinnacle Fincl Partners holds 66,497 shares or 0.45% of its portfolio. Affinity Investment Advsrs Lc has 1% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 58,455 shares. Raymond James Na holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 25,614 shares. Lifeplan Fincl Group Inc holds 824 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested in 0.2% or 72,782 shares. Magellan Asset Management Limited has invested 0.07% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Tci Wealth reported 1,453 shares stake. Synovus Financial Corporation reported 11,996 shares.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Announces Executive Leadership Changes – PRNewswire” on December 05, 2018, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Energy Partners Seeks Wind And Solar Energy In PJM – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “AEP closing another coal-fired power plant – Columbus Business First” on September 25, 2018. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Announces Organizational, Executive Leadership Changes – PR Newswire” published on October 29, 2018 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “7 Dividend Stocks With Big Yields – Investorplace.com” with publication date: March 13, 2019.

Telos Capital Management Inc, which manages about $270.47M and $320.83 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 6,911 shares to 182,666 shares, valued at $9.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,824 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,973 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO).

More notable recent Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Moody’s Is Quietly Widening Its Economic Moat – Seeking Alpha” on October 17, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Those Ticking Clocks – Seeking Alpha” published on February 09, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Moody’s Corporation Has Posted an Updated Management Presentation for Investors – Business Wire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Enters Red Hat (RHT), Suncor (SU); Adds BofA (BAC), JP Morgan (JPM); Lowers Apple (AAPL), Liquidates Oracle (ORCL) – 13F (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Moody’s Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 23, 2019.

Fiera Capital Corp, which manages about $25.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dws Mun Income Tr New by 149,498 shares to 416,843 shares, valued at $4.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Evercore Inc (NYSE:EVR) by 20,067 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 293,565 shares, and cut its stake in Invitae Corp.