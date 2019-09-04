As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Share Price Rose, American Century Companies Has Decreased by $4.05 Million Its Stake; Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake Lifted by Evercore Wealth Management Llc

American Century Companies Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc sold 48,757 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 140,391 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.76 million, down from 189,148 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $92.99. About 455,862 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE & TRI-COUNTY ELECTRIC REACH PACT WITH AEP; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP); 04/05/2018 – American Electric Power McCellon-Allen Retires as SWEPCO Pres and COO; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls

Evercore Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Evercore Wealth Management Llc bought 12,568 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 418,918 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.74 million, up from 406,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Evercore Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.31 during the last trading session, reaching $198.06. About 394,879 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems lntegrator Partner of the Year Award as part of the 2018 IBM Watson Beacon Awards; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 05/04/2018 – Mortgage Cadence Integrates FormFree’s AccountChek Asset-Verification Service into Its Enterprise Lending Center; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 28/03/2018 – Accenture Launches Cloud-Based Analytics Utility to Help U.S. Banks Improve Risk-Management and Other Functions; 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services; 19/03/2018 – “Human + Machine,” Management Playbook for Success in Age of Artificial Intelligence, Finds Al’s Real Power Is Helping Reimagine Business by Augmenting, Not Replacing, Human Capabilities; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Commits US$200 Million to Education, Training and Skills Initiatives Over Next Three Years to Equip Disadvantaged; 27/03/2018 – Global Center for Health Innovation and Accenture Form a Working Group to Address Opioid Epidemic

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $98.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 29,837 shares to 34,343 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN) by 101,280 shares in the quarter, for a total of 215,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Tapestry Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,788 were accumulated by City Hldg. Marietta Investment Prtn Lc holds 0.17% or 6,624 shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley reported 0.1% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). M&T Financial Bank Corp stated it has 0.32% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Allsquare Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Foster Motley holds 0.07% or 5,556 shares. Sequoia Fincl Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 8,690 shares. Amer Int Group owns 166,043 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Hallmark Capital Management owns 24,195 shares for 0.22% of their portfolio. United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cadence Comml Bank Na reported 14,474 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings stated it has 0.16% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Moreover, Retail Bank Of Mellon has 0.08% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 3.43 million shares. Highland Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.65% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 102,380 shares. Blue Financial Capital Inc, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 3,716 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.55 million for 19.37 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Evercore Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $4.87 billion and $3.10B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 8,886 shares to 6,400 shares, valued at $291,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (DLN) by 26,139 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,647 shares, and cut its stake in Enterprise Prods Partners L (NYSE:EPD).