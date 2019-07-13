As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Value Rose, W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co Lowered Holding by $756,160; Cisco Systems (CSCO) Shareholder Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Stake

Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors increased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors bought 13,815 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 62,512 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.38M, up from 48,697 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stevens First Principles Investment Advisors who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $57.95. About 13.66 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 28/03/2018 – Cisco Announces New Chief Sales and Marketing Officer and New Chief Customer Experience Officer; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 20/03/2018 – Fedco Secures Network with Innovative Solutions from Hillstone Networks; 28/03/2018 – Cisco Systems Names Gerri Elliott Exec VP, Chief Sales/Marketing Officer; 17/04/2018 – Tech firms, including Microsoft, Facebook, vow not to aid government cyber attacks; 12/04/2018 – Cisco and ISARA Collaborate on a Proof of Concept of the World’s First Digital Certificate Compatible with Both Classic and Quantum-Safe Cryptographic Algorithms; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems: Initiated Restructuring in 3Q to Realign Organization and Enable Investmet in Key Areas; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs has added Cisco Systems to its conviction list, predicting “significant” returns as the networking company embarks on share repurchasing; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 35.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co sold 8,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,862 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.36 million, down from 24,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $90.25. About 1.27M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 19/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT ON ROE FOR EASTERN COMPANIES; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Adj EPS 96c; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91; 04/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades DPL to Ba2, Maintains Positive Outlook; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “3 Blue-Chip Technology Stocks to Buy to Close Out June – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: VISL, CMCSA, HLIT, TSM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cisco (CSCO) to Acquire Acacia Communications (ACIA) for $2.6 Billion – Nasdaq” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Open Lower; PepsiCo Tops Q2 Expectations – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “5 Great Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Founders Fincl Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.39% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Schnieders Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.76% or 32,755 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 118,000 shares. Jennison Lc accumulated 3.18 million shares. Wisconsin Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 41,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Management accumulated 144,497 shares. 6,221 were accumulated by Aull And Monroe Mngmt. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund reported 1.08% stake. Fairfield Bush And Comm owns 32,092 shares or 0.58% of their US portfolio. Marco Investment Lc holds 3.52% or 351,100 shares in its portfolio. Hudson Valley Inv Advsrs Adv owns 1.5% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 114,462 shares. Culbertson A N & Inc invested 1.87% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). 175,348 are held by Kcm Ltd Liability. Parsec Fincl invested in 2.49% or 724,522 shares. Private Cap Advsr Inc has 2.77% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sageworth Tru has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Texas Yale Cap Corp reported 0.05% stake. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 22,223 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sandy Spring Retail Bank holds 0.05% or 6,438 shares. Assets Management Limited has 50,000 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Management Corp holds 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 30,600 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Lc owns 9,732 shares. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp stated it has 69,887 shares. James Invest Incorporated owns 34,343 shares. Eastern Retail Bank owns 0.18% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 32,602 shares. Alphaone Inv Ltd reported 170 shares. New York-based Jennison Associates Limited Liability has invested 0.36% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Jnba Fincl, Minnesota-based fund reported 300 shares. Columbia Asset Mngmt stated it has 14,955 shares or 0.33% of all its holdings. Old Republic Corporation reported 0.71% stake.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.01 per share. AEP’s profit will be $493.44M for 22.56 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.19 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.97% negative EPS growth.

W-G Shaheen & Associates Dba Whitney & Co, which manages about $275.21 million and $441.84 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (EMB) by 6,653 shares to 27,025 shares, valued at $2.97M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 37,559 shares in the quarter, for a total of 164,416 shares, and has risen its stake in E Trade Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Subsidiary Public Service Company of Oklahoma to Redeem Senior Notes – PRNewswire” published on April 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AEP Announces New Chief Customer Officer And Combines Transmission And Distribution Oversight Organizations – PRNewswire” on March 07, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Utility Stocks With Years of Dividend Growth – Investorplace.com” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: CBS, Ford and American Electric Power – Investorplace.com” with publication date: November 08, 2018.