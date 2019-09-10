As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Value Rose, Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Lowered Its Position by $341,877; Beaconlight Capital Has Upped Its Position in Dolby Laboratories (DLB) as Stock Price Rose

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 58.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc sold 4,119 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 2,912 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244,000, down from 7,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $90.43. About 1.01 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – AEP Ohio’s Plan To Enhance Reliability And Build A Smarter Grid Approved By PUCO; 08/05/2018 – Arkansas Public Service Commission Approves Wind Catcher Project; 03/05/2018 – AEP Releases 2018 Corporate Accountability Report; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Net $454.4M; 24/04/2018 – AEP Investing In Regulated Businesses To Build Energy System Of The Future, Shareholders Learn At Company’s Annual Meeting; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q EPS 92c; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC AEP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.89 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES $1B OF ACCUMULATED DEFERRED TAX RETURNED TO CUSTOMERS; 24/04/2018 – American Electric Power: Plan to Invest $17.7 B in Cap Over the Next Three Years

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Dolby Laboratories Inc (DLB) by 262.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 271,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.58% . The hedge fund held 375,144 shares of the multi-sector company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, up from 103,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Dolby Laboratories Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $62.47. About 107,365 shares traded. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) has risen 7.24% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DLB News: 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Adj EPS 78c; 08/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Celebrates International Women’s Day 2018; 03/04/2018 – Innovative Sonic Joins Via Licensing’s LTE Patent Pool; 24/04/2018 – Dolby Laboratories 2Q Rev $301.4M; 22/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories and Hunan Broadcasting System lnked a Strategic Partnership in China; 25/04/2018 – Dolby Labs Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – Dolby and Shochiku Multiplex Theaters Bring First Dolby Cinema to Japan; 19/03/2018 – DOLBY LABORATORIES INC DLB.N – FORMED A GLOBAL, STRATEGIC INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY PARTNERSHIP WITH GUANGDONG OPPO MOBILE TELECOMMUNICATIONS CORP; 07/03/2018 – Dolby Laboratories Receives the Frost & Sullivan 2018 Customer Value Leadership Award; 17/04/2018 – JINYI TO OPEN 20 DOLBY CINEMA LOCATIONS IN CHINA OVER 4 YRS

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.20 earnings per share, down 4.00% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $592.98 million for 18.84 P/E if the $1.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual earnings per share reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.00% EPS growth.

Mckinley Carter Wealth Services Inc, which manages about $815.35M and $356.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ecolab Inc (NYSE:ECL) by 2,029 shares to 22,419 shares, valued at $3.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 3,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU).

