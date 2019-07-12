As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Value Rose, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Has Increased Its Holding by $552,282; Beddow Capital Management Holding in Pfizer (PFE) Decreased by $1.02 Million

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 12.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 24,230 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.32% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 167,085 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.10M, down from 191,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $242.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $42.98. About 31.75 million shares traded or 37.64% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 14.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – PFIZER’S XALKORI® (CRIZOTINIB) GETS BREAKTHROUGH DESIGNATION IN; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer assets; 22/03/2018 – GSK in pole position to clinch Pfizer assets; 23/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Glaxo drops out of bidding for Pfizer consumer unit; Trump policy could hike prices for biosimilars; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS AGREEMENT AIMS TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF PFIZER’S CAR T CELL THERAPY; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: FDA Accepts NDA, Grants Priority Review for Dacomitinib; 16/05/2018 – Pfizer: To Present Research on Late-Phase Investigational Compounds; 12/03/2018 – Biogen to Acquire from Pfizer First-in-Class Phase 2b Ready Asset for Cognitive Impairment Associated with Schizophrenia; 01/05/2018 – PFE: GOVERNMENT ACTION NEEDED TO HELP ADDRESS REBATES, ACCESS; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 65.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc bought 6,654 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,783 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $90.93. About 1.50M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 16/04/2018 – AEP: Settlement Includes SWEPCO, Louisianca PSC, Walmart; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OIEC,WALMART REQUESTING OKLAHOMA CORPORATION COMMISSION APPROVE PROJECT UNDER TERMS OF SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES WIND CATCHER REGULATORY DECISIONS IN MAY, JUNE; 08/05/2018 – American Electric Power: APSC Determined Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project Is in the Public Interest; 11/04/2018 – Oracle Utilities Establishes Strategic Relationship with American Electric Power (AEP)

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.81 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.78 EPS, down 3.70% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.81 per share. PFE’s profit will be $4.41B for 13.78 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.24% negative EPS growth.