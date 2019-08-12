As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Value Rose, Carlson Capital LP Has Cut Its Holding by $4.35 Million; As Caesars Entmt (CZR) Shares Rose, Redwood Capital Management Has Lifted Its Stake by $800,000

Carlson Capital LP decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 12.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carlson Capital LP sold 52,393 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 361,205 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.25M, down from 413,598 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carlson Capital LP who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $90.13. About 1.21M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 19/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT INCLUDES ENTITIES IN INDIANA, KENTUCKY, MICHIGAN, OHIO, VIRGINIA AND WEST VIRGINIA; 13/03/2018 Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 04/05/2018 – McCellon-Allen Retires As SWEPCO President And COO; 13/04/2018 – AEP SETTLEMENT IS WITH REGULATORY STAFF, WALMART; 29/05/2018 – Pioneer Equity Income Adds American Electric Power Co; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 04/04/2018 – EPA: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport, La., Earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors

Redwood Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Caesars Entmt Corp (CZR) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 30.11% . The hedge fund held 1.80M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.64M, up from 1.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Caesars Entmt Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.43. About 9.06M shares traded. Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) has risen 7.64% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.64% the S&P500. Some Historical CZR News: 21/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: Caesars Entertainment Corporation (CZR), Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (BOOT), And Others; 02/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 1Q ADJ. EBITDAR $518M; 13/03/2018 – Lollapalooza Creator Perry Farrell, Cary Granat and Ed Jones of Immersive Artistry and Caesars Entertainment Join Forces for; 07/03/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT 4Q NET REV. $1.90B; 09/05/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT – WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE BOTH PROPERTIES UNDER TERMS OF LONG-TERM LEASES BETWEEN CO, VICI; 13/04/2018 – CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT IN ACCORD WITH BUENA VISTA GAMING; 17/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment Favored by 14 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 22/05/2018 – HAMLET HOLDINGS LLC REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT AS OF MAY 17 – SEC FILING; 02/05/2018 – Caesars Entertainment 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Caesars Entertainment Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens First Principles Advsrs has 82 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jnba Finance Advsrs, a Minnesota-based fund reported 300 shares. Of Vermont accumulated 3,119 shares. Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6,409 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. First Financial Bank Sioux Falls holds 0.96% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) or 3,375 shares. Calamos Advisors Limited Liability Com accumulated 148,535 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund has 95,967 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 204,885 shares. Duff And Phelps Mngmt owns 1.59 million shares or 2% of their US portfolio. Inv House Ltd Llc holds 0.07% or 7,200 shares. Barrett Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). 69,858 are held by Huntington National Bank. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdg Incorporated invested 0.16% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Rockland Trust holds 1,600 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Victory Capital Mgmt holds 0.05% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 258,968 shares.

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.50 million for 18.62 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Carlson Capital L P, which manages about $20.59B and $5.63B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 316,715 shares to 653,315 shares, valued at $36.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 246,362 shares in the quarter, for a total of 518,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CZR shares while 65 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 735.99 million shares or 11.35% more from 661.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Commerce has invested 0.03% in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Moreover, Ameritas Inv Prtnrs has 0.07% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Pnc Serv Gp holds 0% or 2,460 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp invested in 11,987 shares or 0% of the stock. Cohen Capital Mngmt accumulated 0.9% or 431,137 shares. Kepos Capital Lp holds 0.65% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 1.00 million shares. Cbre Clarion Securities Limited Liability Company, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 69,121 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 271,722 shares in its portfolio. Whittier has 4,061 shares. Ww Asset Management invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Blackrock reported 52.03 million shares. Trexquant Invest Limited Partnership has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR). Contrarian Mgmt Ltd Co invested in 4.31 million shares. Wolverine Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc has 0.01% invested in Caesars Entertainment Corporation (NASDAQ:CZR) for 50,000 shares. Federated Pa owns 204,681 shares for 0% of their portfolio.