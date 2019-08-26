As American Elec Pwr Co (AEP) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Profund Advisors Cut Position by $766,837; Novo (NVO) Shareholder Covington Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake by $322,400 as Share Price Declined

Profund Advisors Llc decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Co Inc (AEP) by 19.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Profund Advisors Llc sold 9,239 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 38,128 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, down from 47,367 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Profund Advisors Llc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $90.39. About 754,245 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: AEP May Benefit, Industry Production Best in 22.5 Yrs; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – QTRLY REV $4.0 BLN VS $3.9 BLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 04/04/2018 – Louisiana State: AEP SWEPCO of Shreveport earns 2017 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Honors by EPA – 04/04/2018; 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC – PLAN TO INVEST $17.7 BLN IN CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS; 30/05/2018 – GridLiance and Tri-County Electric Cooperative Reach Settlement with AEP on Wind Catcher Energy Connection Project; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 03/05/2018 – AEP GENERATION SEEKS BIDS FOR CARDINAL, CONESVILLE POWER PLANTS; 02/04/2018 – American Electric Power Seeks Bids for Coal

Covington Capital Management decreased its stake in Novo (NVO) by 5.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covington Capital Management sold 6,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.46% . The institutional investor held 117,153 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.13M, down from 123,353 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covington Capital Management who had been investing in Novo for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.59B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.17. About 993,683 shares traded. Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) has declined 5.50% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.50% the S&P500. Some Historical NVO News: 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) HAS APPROVED AN UPDATE TO US PRESCRIBING INFORMATION FOR TRESIBA; 26/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK A/S: FDA OKS INCLUSION OF DATA ON CARDIOVASCULAR; 10/04/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S – AFINITOR DISPERZ RECEIVES FDA APPROVAL TO TREAT TSC-ASSOCIATED PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 25/04/2018 – MYLAN NV – U.S. LAUNCH OF DROSPIRENONE AND ETHINYL ESTRADIOL TABLETS USP, 3 MG/0.02 MG, A GENERIC VERSION OF BAYER’S YAZ TABLETS; 16/03/2018 – GERMANY’S GBA SEES NO ADDED BENEFIT FOR NOVARTIS’S KISQALI; 16/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk’s Saxenda Sales Fall; Obesity Market Down 7%; 20/03/2018 – NOVO NORDISK NOVOb.CO – ADULTS WITH OBESITY TREATED WITH SEMAGLUTIDE LOST UP TO 13.8% OF THEIR BODY WEIGHT AFTER 52 WEEKS SIGNIFICANTLY MORE THAN THOSE TREATED WITH PLACEBO; 13/03/2018 – Novo Nordisk Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – G1 Therapeutics to Present Phase 1b Data on G1T38 in Combination with Faslodex for Treatment of Breast Cancer at 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 20/03/2018 – IGNORE:NOVO RESULTS FROM SEMAGLUTIDE STUDY PREVIOUSLY REPORTED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lathrop Corporation has 4,120 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.15% of its portfolio in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 938,127 shares. Stevens First Principles Invest Advsr accumulated 82 shares. 462,758 were reported by Martingale Asset Mgmt L P. The New York-based Oppenheimer And Com has invested 0.06% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mirae Asset Global Limited has invested 0.3% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 9,450 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsrs Lc accumulated 3,040 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Covington Inv has 47,947 shares for 1.36% of their portfolio. Hudock Cap Group Inc owns 1,841 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company owns 0.08% invested in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) for 97,771 shares. California-based Assetmark has invested 0.03% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Cadence National Bank Na has 14,474 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 5,650 shares stake. Charter Tru Company has invested 0.04% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.21 EPS, down 3.20% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.25 per share. AEP’s profit will be $597.46 million for 18.68 P/E if the $1.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by American Electric Power Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.00% EPS growth.

Profund Advisors Llc, which manages about $4.85 billion and $2.08 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 46,267 shares to 176,039 shares, valued at $7.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,542 shares in the quarter, for a total of 39,369 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

