As American Elec Pwr (AEP) Shares Rose, Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas Lifted Its Stake; Office Depot (ODP) Share Value Declined While Adirondack Research & Management Decreased Holding by $449,892

Adirondack Research & Management Inc decreased its stake in Office Depot Inc (ODP) by 10.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adirondack Research & Management Inc sold 149,964 shares as the company’s stock declined 36.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.29M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.68 million, down from 1.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adirondack Research & Management Inc who had been investing in Office Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.10 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.61% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $2.02. About 2.64 million shares traded. Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP) has declined 11.52% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.95% the S&P500. Some Historical ODP News: 09/04/2018 – CompuCom Unveils New Digital Campus Headquarters; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot 1Q EPS 7c; 09/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – SEES 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.8 BLN; 16/05/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT INC – OUTLOOK TO 2020 SEES SERVICES REVENUE GROWING TO APPROXIMATELY 20% OF TOTAL SALES; 30/03/2018 – OFFICE DEPOT NAMED DAN STONE COMPUCOM PRES. EFFECTIVE APRIL 1; 06/04/2018 – The U.S. is taking the blame for trade tensions that were started by other countries, says former Office Depot CEO Steve Odland; 26/03/2018 – CompuCom Launches `Self Healing Branch’ to Help Banks Automate Technology Support and Reduce Downtime; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.025 Per Share; 27/04/2018 – Office Depot Launches First Annual `Depot Days of Service’ Volunteer Initiative; 09/05/2018 – Office Depot’s 1Q Profit Falls But It Raises Guidance

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 41.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas bought 64,060 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 216,608 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.14 million, up from 152,548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $91.02. About 1.50 million shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 26.73% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.30% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 26/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY INC SEES 2018 ESTIMATED EPS ON A GAAP BASIS $3.71 TO $3.91; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Profit Falls 23%; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT WITH AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY RELATES TO PROPOSED WIND CATCHER ENERGY CONNECTION PROJECT; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 26/03/2018 – AEP Names McManus Senior Vice President, Environmental Services; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Electric Power Company In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEP); 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees FY Adj EPS $3.75-Adj EPS $3.95

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 38 investors sold AEP shares while 258 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 246 raised stakes. 352.66 million shares or 1.31% less from 357.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Paragon Cap Management Ltd accumulated 216 shares or 0.01% of the stock. First Hawaiian State Bank owns 4,121 shares. Altfest L J And owns 3,018 shares. Optimum Invest Advisors holds 1,626 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma has invested 0% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Homrich And Berg accumulated 21,422 shares. Whittier Com holds 0.23% or 89,700 shares. Palladium Prns stated it has 0.05% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Mirae Asset Global Invests Co Ltd invested in 488,738 shares. Comm National Bank & Trust holds 0.04% or 44,034 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP). Oakwood Capital Management Limited Liability Ca holds 60,995 shares or 2.14% of its portfolio. Covington Investment Advisors holds 47,947 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Sequoia Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 8,690 shares. Ameriprise Financial holds 5.96M shares or 0.23% of its portfolio.

Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas, which manages about $915.98M and $816.05 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 461,171 shares to 60,587 shares, valued at $2.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6,311 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 205,538 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.56 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 13 investors sold ODP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 481.25 million shares or 1.70% more from 473.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio reported 307,600 shares stake. Kennedy Cap Mgmt Inc reported 0.1% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Nordea Invest Mgmt Ab owns 790,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prns Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 16,505 shares. 15,433 were reported by Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Limited. Swiss Natl Bank reported 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 50,352 shares. Kbc Nv, a Belgium-based fund reported 576,189 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board invested 0% in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP). 1.21 million are owned by D E Shaw &. 240,477 were accumulated by Magnetar Fincl Ltd Llc. 173,739 were reported by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Com. Invesco owns 1.98 million shares. Synovus Financial accumulated 3,225 shares. Signaturefd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Office Depot, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODP).

