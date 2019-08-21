As American Elec Pwr (AEP) Market Value Rose, Johnson Financial Group Has Lifted Its Position by $418,735; Srs Investment Management Has Upped Its Facebook (FB) Holding by $151.19 Million; Market Value Rose

Srs Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 116.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Srs Investment Management Llc bought 910,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The hedge fund held 1.69M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $282.14 million, up from 781,844 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Srs Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $527.85B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $185.02. About 4.03M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 21/03/2018 – Mark Zuckerberg will finally speak today about Facebook’s privacy scandal There’s a lot to discuss; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK SAYS PURSUING FORENSIC AUDITS TO INVESTIGATE CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Facebook: Taking Broader View of Responsibility, Investing to Make Sure Services Are Used for Good; 23/04/2018 – Facebook uses it to show ads to the people it thinks will be most interested in them; 08/04/2018 – The Week Ahead: New Long-Term Economic Forecast and Facebook Founder Testimony; 28/03/2018 – Statement from Playboy Enterprises, Inc. regarding Facebook; 19/03/2018 – People are seeing Facebook isn’t the ‘fun and games, innocent place they thought’: Roger McNamee; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 24/04/2018 – FACEBOOK INTRODUCING NEW POLICY PROMPTS FOR ADVERTISERS; 15/05/2018 – Facebook is eyeing all of San Francisco’s Park Tower high-rise. Via @CurbedSF:

Johnson Financial Group Inc increased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 36.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Johnson Financial Group Inc bought 5,045 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 18,812 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.58M, up from 13,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $91.04. About 527,200 shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 25/04/2018 – Ohio PUC: PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio electric security plan PUCO adopts settlement agreement in AEP Ohio; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 13/04/2018 – AEP REACHES SETTLEMENT IN LOUISIANA FOR OKLAHOMA WIND FARM; 24/04/2018 – AEP TO INVEST $17.7B CAPITAL OVER NEXT THREE YEARS IN CORE OPS; 11/04/2018 – ORACLE – STRATEGIC AGREEMENT PROVIDES AEP WITH COMPLETE ACCESS TO ORACLE UTILITIES’ APPLICATIONS AND ORACLE ENTERPRISE APPLICATIONS; 19/04/2018 – AEP Reaches Settlement on Transmission Return on Equity for Eastern Companies; Incorporates Benefits of Tax Reform Into Transmi; 30/05/2018 – GRIDLIANCE SAYS SETTLEMENT ALSO PRESERVES TCEC’S RIGHT TO SERVE RETAIL ELECTRIC LOAD IN ITS SERVICE AREA; 03/05/2018 – AEP Generation Resources Seeks Bids For Coal; 26/04/2018 – AEP SEES RETURNING EXCESS TAX FUNDS TO CUSTOMERS OVER 10 YEARS; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power Sees 2018 EPS $3.71-EPS $3.91

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “User Numbers Dispel the Bear Case for Facebook Stock – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Tesla Drives Lower; Facebook Pays the Piper – Nasdaq” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Facebook: Beat Goes On – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Video Ad Push, User Growth to Aid Facebook’s (FB) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “‘A Framework’: UK Issues Cryptocurrency Guidance – Benzinga” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1St Source Bancshares holds 0.43% or 29,904 shares. Country Tru Bank & Trust, a Illinois-based fund reported 218,367 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa owns 3,504 shares or 0.37% of their US portfolio. Ssi Investment Inc invested in 5,818 shares. Kornitzer Capital Ks holds 84,237 shares. Johnson Group owns 19,012 shares. General American Invsts owns 76,500 shares for 1.27% of their portfolio. Hilton Mgmt Ltd holds 10,804 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Moreover, Milestone Grp Inc has 0.05% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Riggs Asset Managment invested 0.77% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Prudential Public Ltd Company has 1.28 million shares. Illinois-based Roberts Glore Il has invested 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp invested in 1.14% or 512,467 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 19,340 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Oxbow Lc holds 0.44% or 21,630 shares in its portfolio.

Johnson Financial Group Inc, which manages about $8.40B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (MUB) by 48,881 shares to 24,294 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 12,354 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,026 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About American Electric Power Company, Inc. (AEP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about American Electric Power Company Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.