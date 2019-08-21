As American Elec Pwr (AEP) Market Value Rose, Holder Fiduciary Trust Company Decreased Its Position by $2.49 Million; As Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) Share Value Declined, Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas Boosted Holding

Fiduciary Trust Company decreased its stake in American Elec Pwr Inc (AEP) by 22.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Trust Company sold 29,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The institutional investor held 102,540 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59 million, down from 132,497 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Trust Company who had been investing in American Elec Pwr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $91.36. About 1.15M shares traded. American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) has risen 24.73% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AEP News: 24/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER SAYS PSO, OKLAHOMA INDUSTRIAL ENERGY CONSUMERS, WALMART REACHED SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT ON PSO’S PROPOSED WIND CATCHER AGREEMENT; 13/04/2018 – AEP ANNOUNCES LOUISIANA SETTLEMENT IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – Texas power demand breaks May daily record during heat wave -ERCOT; 16/05/2018 – American Electric Power Co. May Face Pressure, Industry Falls; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN ELECTRIC POWER COMPANY – PROPOSAL PACKAGES MUST BE RECEIVED BY AEP NO LATER THAN 5 P.M. APRIL 9, 2018; 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS KENTUCKY POWER AT BAA2, OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEGATIVE; 19/04/2018 – AEP: SETTLEMENT ON TRANSMISSION RETURN ON EQUITY; 16/04/2018 – Black & Veatch’s BOLD® consultant status to drive new wave of power transmission infrastructure; 25/04/2018 – Spark Energy to take initial bids; 26/04/2018 – American Electric Power 1Q Rev $4B

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas increased its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling (DO) by 23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas bought 180,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.24% . The institutional investor held 962,505 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10M, up from 782,505 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas who had been investing in Diamond Offshore Drilling for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $858.52 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $6.24. About 2.65 million shares traded. Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) has declined 53.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.81% the S&P500. Some Historical DO News: 08/05/2018 – LOEWS CORP L.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.0625/SHR; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q EPS 14c; 15/03/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE DRILLING INC DO.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES COVERAGE WITH A NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $14; 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 09/05/2018 – A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK LIKELY TO EXTEND TIMELINE TO DIVEST DRILLING UNIT BEYOND YEAR-END; 17/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore Launches Sim-Stack™ – the Industry’s First Cybernetic BOP Service; 29/03/2018 – Diamond Offshore Drilling: John R. Bolton to Resign From Board April 8, Result of National Security Adviser Appointment; 21/04/2018 – DJ Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DO); 30/04/2018 – Diamond Offshore 1Q Rev $295.5M; 30/04/2018 – DIAMOND OFFSHORE 1Q REV. $295.5M, EST. $295.0M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold DO shares while 53 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 144.84 million shares or 4.73% more from 138.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Invests Lc invested in 0% or 2,644 shares. First Republic Mngmt holds 57,065 shares. Ls Advsr holds 1,900 shares or 0% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 0% in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas has invested 34.4% of its portfolio in Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO). Cwm Ltd Co owns 40 shares. Petrus Tru Lta invested in 22,509 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Company reported 191,236 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corp owns 7.48 million shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 3,737 shares. Jane Street Gp owns 25,948 shares. Huntington Natl Bank owns 550 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Mraz Amerine And Associate Inc holds 0.25% or 76,511 shares. Van Den Berg I Incorporated owns 46,652 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hikari Pwr Ltd holds 0.04% or 35,200 shares.

Since February 25, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $39,640 activity.

More notable recent Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Do Analysts Think About Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s (NYSE:ESS) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Brown-Forman Corporation’s (NYSE:BF.B) 16% Earnings Growth Reflect The Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Shake Shack’s (NYSE:SHAK) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:DO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Many AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Scotts Miracle-Gro’s (NYSE:SMG) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Fourpoints Investment Managers Sas, which manages about $1.49B and $29.36 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 11,000 shares to 20,150 shares, valued at $3.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With EPS Growth And More, American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AEP Seeks To Add 1,485 MW Of New Wind Generation From Three Wind Facilities In Oklahoma – PRNewswire” published on July 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “American Electric Power Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NYSE:AEP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “AEP Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Earnings, Reaffirms Full-Year Earnings Guidance – PRNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Electric Power Company (NYSE:AEP) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 61% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Fiduciary Trust Company, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (ACWX) by 11,520 shares to 238,865 shares, valued at $11.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI) by 19,692 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,238 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).