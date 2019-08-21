As American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stock Declined, Shareholder Institute For Wealth Management Cut Its Stake; Williams Cos Del (WMB) Holder Trust Asset Management Has Increased Its Stake

Institute For Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 72.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Institute For Wealth Management Llc sold 25,225 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 9,464 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $210,000, down from 34,689 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Institute For Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.99% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $16.16. About 2.23M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Bd of Directors; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 11/04/2018 – PONDY OXIDES AND CHEMICALS -ALLOTTED STATUS OF AUTHORISED ECONOMIC OPERATOR- T2 BY INDIAN CUSTOMS UNDER AEO PROGRAMME; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”

Trust Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Williams Cos Inc Del (WMB) by 123.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Asset Management Llc bought 767,373 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.94% . The institutional investor held 1.39 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.83M, up from 619,484 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Williams Cos Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $23.92. About 4.04M shares traded. The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) has declined 16.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.67% the S&P500. Some Historical WMB News: 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS SAYS FERC’S TAX CHANGE PLAN ‘NOT COMPLETELY CLEAR’; 12/04/2018 – Williams Partners Seeks FERC Approval for Southeastern Trail Expansion Project to Serve Growing Demand for Natural Gas in Mid; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS TO BUY WILLIAMS PARTNERS; TRANSACTION VALUED AT $10.5B; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: ATLANTIC SUNRISE TIMING IS ‘WEATHER-DEPENDENT’ NOW; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC – WILLIAMS WILL ACQUIRE ALL OF 256.0 MLN PUBLIC OUTSTANDING UNITS OF WILLIAMS PARTNERS; 03/05/2018 – WILLIAMS: NORTHEAST PRODUCERS ARE FOCUSED ON LIQUID-RICH PLAYS; 17/05/2018 – WILLIAMS COMPANIES INC -DEAL IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO CASH AVAILABLE FOR DIVIDENDS FOR WILLIAMS; 17/05/2018 – Williams Transaction Valued at $10.5B; 16/03/2018 – Williams: Relatively Small Percentage of Revenue Affected by Ruling; 17/05/2018 – WMB CEO: GAS-FIRED POWER PLANTS ARE NEEDED WITH MORE RENEWABLES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold WMB shares while 218 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 197 raised stakes. 1.03 billion shares or 1.72% less from 1.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement System has invested 0.08% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Quantitative Systematic Strategies holds 21,491 shares. Brookfield Asset holds 1.9% or 15.72M shares. Whittier Tru Co invested in 0.01% or 6,999 shares. Adams Asset Advisors Llc invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 200,922 are owned by Nomura Asset. Massachusetts Finance Ma reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag reported 17.84 million shares stake. Highland Cap LP holds 1.38% or 772,576 shares in its portfolio. Swiss Natl Bank has invested 0.13% in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB). 40,000 were reported by Yorktown Management Research Inc. Beach Invest Counsel Pa reported 34,140 shares. Levin Capital Strategies Limited Partnership accumulated 0.29% or 90,635 shares. Essex Invest Management Com Ltd Liability Co holds 0% or 680 shares. Federated Investors Inc Pa owns 10,563 shares.

More notable recent The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Williams Seeks FERC Approval for Leidy South Project to Increase Marcellus & Utica Takeaway Capacity – Business Wire” on August 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Why Williams Companies Stock Slumped 12% in July – The Motley Fool” published on August 05, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Williams Begins Service on Deepwater Gulf Gathering Pipeline System – Business Wire” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan vs. Williams Companies – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Dividend Stocks Perfect for Retirees – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 04, 2019.

Since May 20, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.07 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $234,653 was made by ARMSTRONG ALAN S on Wednesday, August 7. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Wilson Terrance Lane bought $94,400. CHANDLER JOHN D bought $232,396 worth of stock.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Fresh Catalysts for American Eagle Outfitters – The Motley Fool” on December 29, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Investors Should Be Disappointed With American Eagle’s Subpar Dividend Policy – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Schaeffersresearch.com published: “3 Retail Stocks Rallying on Tariff News – Schaeffers Research” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 New Ways Macy’s Is Trying to Turn Itself Around – Motley Fool” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Eagle Outfitters updates guidance – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Institute For Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $311.71M and $459.98 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VIS) by 4,629 shares to 6,409 shares, valued at $901,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (USMV) by 9,077 shares in the quarter, for a total of 22,047 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.09M for 12.63 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.