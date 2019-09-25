As American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Stock Declined, Holder Victory Capital Management Cut Holding; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Stock Declined, Shareholder Cim Has Increased Its Position

Victory Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 1.28% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Victory Capital Management Inc sold 20,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $27.00 million, down from 1.62M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $16.15. About 3.10M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 25/04/2018 – Nuctech Participated in the 4th WCO Global AEO (Authorized Economic Operators) Conference; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Rev $1.23B; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters tops same-store estimates; 07/03/2018 American Eagle To Carry Privé Revaux; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS, NAMES SUJA CHANDRASEKARAN TO BOARD; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M

Cim Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 62.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cim Llc bought 2,083 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.21 million, up from 3,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cim Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $861.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $43.69 during the last trading session, reaching $1741.61. About 4.64M shares traded or 40.56% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/05/2018 – Amazon reassures physical retailers; 24/05/2018 – CEO says Crowdstrike’s security platform could someday attract Amazon, Google; 30/05/2018 – CBS News: Amazon bans customers with too many returns; 15/05/2018 – Amazon’s US sales to match Walmart’s within three years, JP Morgan predicts; 29/05/2018 – TP-Link® Brings Archer A7 Dual Band Family Wi-Fi Router to Amazon; 03/04/2018 – Trump claims Amazon is taking advantage of the US Postal Service; 15/03/2018 – Cramer: Amazon, Walmart and Target sealed the fate of the toiling Toys R Us; 07/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is able to get to the bottom of any customer issue by sending Amazon executives one punctuation mark. via @CNBCMakeIt; 02/05/2018 – Google launches its competitor to Amazon’s Alexa Fund to beef up its smart assistant; 15/05/2018 – Massachusetts Gov. Baker Expects Boston to Be in Hunt for Amazon HQ2 (Video)

Cim Llc, which manages about $285.00M and $290.07 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 2,222 shares to 9,029 shares, valued at $1.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) by 1,529 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,307 shares, and cut its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc (NYSE:CMG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btg Pactual Global Asset Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1,951 shares. 13,983 are owned by Archon Prtnrs Limited Liability Company. Benjamin F Edwards And holds 0.9% or 5,663 shares in its portfolio. Cls Invs invested in 148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Macquarie Grp Limited reported 94,475 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. 450 were accumulated by Asset Mngmt Group. Peoples Svcs Corporation owns 1,515 shares or 1.46% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Highvista Strategies Ltd Llc has 1.94% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 641,973 shares or 8.56% of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies holds 0.24% or 6,819 shares. Kelly Lawrence W Associates Ca owns 133 shares. Legal General Grp Plc holds 2.34% or 2.29M shares. Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Lc owns 2,108 shares. Temasek (Private) Ltd accumulated 35,153 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc invested in 1.12% or 719,520 shares.

