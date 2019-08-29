As American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) Market Value Declined, Holder Ellington Management Group Has Trimmed by $1.94 Million Its Stake; As Analog Devices (ADI) Share Price Rose, Holder Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp Boosted Holding

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters In (AEO) by 42.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 88,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The hedge fund held 118,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.62M, down from 206,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.86. About 1.03M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q EPS 52c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22 FROM $19; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Total Ending Inventories at Cost Increased 11% to $398 M; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DIGITAL BUSINESS CONTINUED ITS GROWTH, RISING OVER 20 PCT IN QTR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN

Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp increased its stake in Analog Devices Inc (ADI) by 4118.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp bought 363,346 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.41% . The institutional investor held 372,168 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.19M, up from 8,822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management Llp who had been investing in Analog Devices Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.60B market cap company. The stock increased 2.24% or $2.41 during the last trading session, reaching $109.9. About 402,365 shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) has risen 23.24% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 14/05/2018 – Lazard Asset Buys New 1.3% Position in Analog Devices; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS ZTE WAS A SMALL AMOUNT OF HEADWIND IN THE SECOND QUARTER – CONF CALL; 15/05/2018 – SABA EXITED AKS, ADI, SGRY, ORIG, TXN IN 1Q: 13F; 07/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: LION E-MOBILITY AG: LION E-MOBILITY AG SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ANALOG DEVICES INC; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices Reports Second Quarter Revenue Above the High-End of Guidance Led by Double-Digit YoY B2B Growth, and Record; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 30/05/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC- CEO VINCENT ROCHE SAYS US AND CHINA NEED EACH OTHER AND “TRADE BETWEEN BOTH IS VERY, VERY CRITICAL”- CONF CALL; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO REPAY A PORTION OF AMOUNT OUTSTANDING UNDER ITS FIVE-YEAR TERM LOAN

More notable recent Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Analog Devices EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for August 21, 2019 : RY, LOW, TGT, ADI, PDD, PLCE, MSGN, NNA, SMED – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For August 21, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/22/2019: MSFT, LEDS, ADI, VIOT – Nasdaq” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/21/2019: LEDS, VIOT, ADI, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold ADI shares while 251 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 324.13 million shares or 1.50% less from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Earnest Prtnrs Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Chevy Chase Holdg invested 0.15% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Commerce National Bank & Trust owns 8,109 shares. Cipher Capital LP owns 31,900 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Ltd Llc New York accumulated 0.02% or 2,025 shares. Guardian Life Insur Company Of America has invested 0.01% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Veritable LP stated it has 0.03% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Swiss Natl Bank owns 1.24M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 22,486 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Franklin Resource has 9.01M shares for 0.51% of their portfolio. Shine Invest Advisory Svcs reported 136 shares. Alps Advisors Incorporated has invested 0% in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Qs Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI). Schroder Inv Mgmt Gp invested in 285,238 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Incorporated owns 15,757 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Barron’s Picks And Pans: American Eagle Outfitters, Chevron, Grocery Outlet And More – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Eagle Is Set To Fly – Seeking Alpha” published on May 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Retail Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore – Yahoo Finance” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 Reasons I Bought American Eagle Outfitters Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.’s (NYSE:AEO) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Ellington Management Group Llc, which manages about $12.47 billion and $548.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 30,500 shares to 134,600 shares, valued at $2.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dsw Inc (NYSE:DSW) by 133,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 EPS, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.12 million for 13.17 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.