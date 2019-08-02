As American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Value Declined, Holder Systematic Financial Management LP Decreased Its Stake by $500,390; Lkq (LKQ) Share Value Declined While Fairpointe Capital Lowered Stake

Fairpointe Capital Llc decreased its stake in Lkq Corp (LKQ) by 0.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairpointe Capital Llc sold 16,912 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.14% . The institutional investor held 3.27 million shares of the motor vehicles company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $92.94M, down from 3.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairpointe Capital Llc who had been investing in Lkq Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.26% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $25.56. About 491,440 shares traded. LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) has declined 19.68% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.68% the S&P500. Some Historical LKQ News: 17/05/2018 – LKQ Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Adj EPS 55c; 02/05/2018 – LKQ Company Marketing Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for May. 9; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – LKQ 1Q Rev $2.72B; 26/04/2018 – LKQ Sees FY Organic Rev Growth 4%-5.5; 22/03/2018 – LKQ CORP – 2026 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2026 AND 2028 NOTES WILL MATURE ON APRIL 1, 2028; 12/03/2018 – Dir Allen III Gifts 200 Of LKQ Corp; 22/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms LKQ Corp. Ratings; Outlook Stable; 29/05/2018 – MFS Mid Cap Value Fund Adds Hilton, Exits LKQ

Systematic Financial Management Lp decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) by 1.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Systematic Financial Management Lp sold 22,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.33M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.41 million, down from 1.35 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Systematic Financial Management Lp who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $16.4. About 2.11M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q ADJ EPS 44C; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q EPS 22C; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – RAISES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 10%; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Net $39.9M; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c

Analysts await LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.61 EPS, up 8.93% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.56 per share. LKQ’s profit will be $188.92 million for 10.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual EPS reported by LKQ Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 43 investors sold LKQ shares while 147 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 146 raised stakes. 264.09 million shares or 3.14% less from 272.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Norris Perne And French Llp Mi reported 0.05% stake. Southpoint Capital Advsrs Ltd Partnership has invested 5.96% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Palisade Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com Nj has invested 0.79% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Cibc Asset invested in 0.01% or 33,742 shares. Wendell David Associates invested in 0.06% or 13,500 shares. Lafleur & Godfrey Limited Co accumulated 171,860 shares or 1.26% of the stock. The Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Services has invested 0% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Inv Service Inc Wi accumulated 95,743 shares. Legacy Capital Ptnrs reported 0.13% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Thompson Inv Management Incorporated invested 1.16% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Orrstown Services stated it has 0.1% in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ). Services Of America holds 1.58% of its portfolio in LKQ Corporation (NASDAQ:LKQ) for 347,076 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Inc reported 145,191 shares stake. 303,304 are owned by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank.

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.10 million for 12.81 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.