As American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Stock Value Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Boosted Holding by $1.60 Million; As Diana Shipping (DSX) Market Valuation Rose, Kopernik Global Investors Has Decreased by $5.17 Million Its Holding

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company's stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.3. About 1.74M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Diana Shipping Inc (DSX) by 25.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc analyzed 1.72 million shares as the company's stock rose 2.80% . The hedge fund held 4.92M shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.29M, down from 6.64M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Diana Shipping Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $328.47M market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.33. About 168,447 shares traded. Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) has declined 24.60% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.60% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc, which manages about $958.73M and $586.08M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 50,760 shares to 3.05 million shares, valued at $73.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Turquoise Hill Res Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) by 14.51M shares in the quarter, for a total of 63.12M shares, and has risen its stake in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC).

Analysts await Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to report earnings on November, 25. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.13 per share. DSX’s profit will be $2.96M for 27.75 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.02 actual EPS reported by Diana Shipping Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.