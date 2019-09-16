As American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Shares Declined, Holder D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Upped Position; Biogen Com (BIIB) Valuation Rose While Clean Yield Group Has Increased Holding

Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Biogen Inc Com (BIIB) by 27.43% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clean Yield Group bought 2,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 13,142 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 10,313 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clean Yield Group who had been investing in Biogen Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $236.99. About 420,580 shares traded. Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) has declined 28.25% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 29/05/2018 – In Search for Dip Repurchasers, Goldman Points to Apple, Biogen; 10/04/2018 – AveXis sells on Novartis approach; 20/04/2018 – Biogen and Ionis Expand Strategic Collaboration to Develop Drug Candidates for a Broad Range of Neurological Diseases; 20/04/2018 – Biogen’s Avonex Sales Fall; Multiple Sclerosis Market Down 1%; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – COMPANIES HAVE AGREED TO DISMISS ALL PENDING PATENT LITIGATION; 24/04/2018 – Biogen Idec 1Q Rev $3.1B; 24/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – QTRLY TYSABRI REVENUE OF $$462 MLN VS. $545 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 05/04/2018 – Biogen and Samsung Bioepis Agree to Settlement with AbbVie Allowing Commercialization of IMRALDI™ (Adalimumab Biosimilar) in; 27/04/2018 – Biogen Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Primecap Adds Moody’s, Exits Constellium, Cuts Biogen: 13F

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.57% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $17.27. About 1.06M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE RAISES QTRLY DIV 10%; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Qtrly Div 10%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year Sales; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Eagle Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AEO); 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 27C TO 29C, EST. 25C

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $27.21 million activity.

Clean Yield Group, which manages about $246.53M and $276.67M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Symantec Corp Com (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 45,105 shares to 19,524 shares, valued at $425,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Century Bancorp Inc Mass Cl A Non Vtg (NASDAQ:CNBKA) by 6,020 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,173 shares, and cut its stake in Amgen Inc Com (NASDAQ:AMGN).