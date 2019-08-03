As American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Lsv Asset Management Has Cut Its Position; As Apple Com (AAPL) Share Price Rose, Holder Essex Investment Management Co Has Lowered by $851,256 Its Stake

Lsv Asset Management decreased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. (AEO) by 0.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lsv Asset Management sold 41,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 5.48 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $121.39 million, down from 5.52 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lsv Asset Management who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 4.33M shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 1Q Adj EPS 23c; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Reports Record First Quarter Sales; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES FOR 14 WEEKS INCREASED 8% OVER COMPARABLE 14 WEEK PERIOD LAST YEAR; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $404 MLN, AT QTR END; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 1Q EPS 20c-EPS 22c

Essex Investment Management Co Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 49.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc sold 4,504 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 4,527 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $860,000, down from 9,031 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $922.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.12% or $4.41 during the last trading session, reaching $204.02. About 40.86M shares traded or 51.65% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 17/04/2018 – Bank of America Goes for Biggest Maple Bond Offering Since Apple; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett: ‘We would love to see Apple go down in price,’ endorses its stock buyback; 03/04/2018 – Apple reveals UK gender pay gap; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S CFO: RETAIL AND ONLINE STORES HAD RECORD 2Q; 27/04/2018 – Apple performance can rise above ‘peak smartphone’ fears; 21/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS MULTIPLE SERVICES MAY BE UNAVAILABLE ON MAINTENANCE; 27/03/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Apple Pursues Google in Education; 12/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Apple, Amazon race to the $1 trillion mark

Lsv Asset Management, which manages about $82.68B and $62.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation by 234,526 shares to 2.19 million shares, valued at $11.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Harley (NYSE:HOG) by 85,495 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB).

Analysts await American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.32 earnings per share, down 5.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.34 per share. AEO’s profit will be $55.12 million for 12.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual earnings per share reported by American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% EPS growth.

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Investingnews.com which released: “Cannabis Players Push CBD-Infused Products into Cosmetics Sector – Investing News Network” on July 18, 2019, also Investingnews.com with their article: “American Eagle is the Latest to Sell Green Growth Brands’ CBD Products – Investing News Network” published on July 12, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Will American Eagle Stock Pop After Earnings? – Investorplace.com” on March 06, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “An Intrinsic Calculation For American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Suggests It’s 42% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 687,980 shares. Cambridge Invest Research Advsrs holds 2.16% or 1.19M shares in its portfolio. Rowland & Company Counsel Adv holds 47,972 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Republic Investment invested in 2.74% or 2.76M shares. Davidson Inv has 185,246 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsrs Inc has invested 0.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Andra Ap accumulated 31,800 shares. Consolidated Investment Group Inc Ltd Llc stated it has 3.48% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Security Bankshares Of Sioux City Iowa Ia owns 14,089 shares. 2,775 were accumulated by Alethea Limited Liability Corporation. Lionstone Capital Limited Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 96,320 shares. Willis Investment Counsel reported 1.6% stake. Gfs Llc stated it has 109,471 shares or 6.16% of all its holdings. The California-based Ar Asset Mngmt has invested 5.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $676.97 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Impinj Inc Com by 81,301 shares to 100,406 shares, valued at $1.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Natera Inc Com by 22,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,431 shares, and has risen its stake in Antares Pharma Inc Com (NASDAQ:ATRS).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Investors, Analysts Still Tuned In To Spotify – Benzinga” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Apple Stock Ahead of End-of-Month Earnings Report – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: CDNS,AUDC,CTSH,INTL,AAPL – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/31/2019: GRMN, ENPH, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s How Apple Can Beat Earnings Expectations – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.