As American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Share Price Declined, Phocas Financial Increased by $837.95 Million Its Position; Caledonia Private Investments Pty LTD Trimmed Its Martin Marietta Matls (MLM) Position by $8.11 Million

Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Matls Inc (MLM) by 2.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd sold 35,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.05% . The institutional investor held 1.55 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $357.19M, down from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd who had been investing in Martin Marietta Matls Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $274.1. About 359,403 shares traded. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) has risen 22.83% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MLM News: 08/05/2018 – MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS INC – SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MLN TO $500 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Martin Marietta 1Q EPS 16c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Martin Marietta Materials Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MLM); 30/04/2018 – Martin Marietta Says $1.625B Cash Transaction Closed on April 27; 25/04/2018 – JUSTICE DEPARTMENT REQUIRES MARTIN MARIETTA TO DIVEST QUARRIES; 30/04/2018 – MLM AGREEMENT WOULD RESOLVE ALL COMPETITION ISSUES FOR PURCHASE

Phocas Financial Corp increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phocas Financial Corp bought 49,583 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 480,440 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.12B, up from 430,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phocas Financial Corp who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $16.22. About 3.68 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 15/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Appoints Suja Chandrasekaran to Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – CHANDRASEKARAN’S APPOINTMENT RETURNS AEO BOARD TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 1Q ADJ EPS 23C, EST. 22C; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 31/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Sees 2Q EPS 27c-EPS 29c; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – BY BRAND, AMERICAN EAGLE’S QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 4% AND AERIE’S COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 38%; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters Raises Quarter Dividend to 13.75c; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE SEES 1Q ADJ EPS 20C TO 22C, EST. 19C

More notable recent American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “2 Stocks That Could Double Your Money – The Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Investingnews.com published: “Topicals and CBD-based Skincare Products are Invading Retail | INN – Investing News Network” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The Correction Is a Solid Opportunity to Buy Hexo Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 25, 2019.

Phocas Financial Corp, which manages about $1.01B and $59000.40B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 2,980 shares to 14,620 shares, valued at $4.89B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Verint Sys Inc (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 16,751 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,835 shares, and cut its stake in Idacorp Inc (NYSE:IDA).

Analysts await Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.44 EPS, up 20.70% or $0.59 from last year’s $2.85 per share. MLM’s profit will be $214.80M for 19.92 P/E if the $3.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.01 actual EPS reported by Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.