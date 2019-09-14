As American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) Share Price Declined, D-C-Capital Advisors LTD Has Boosted Stake by $1.60 Million; As Cbs New (CBS) Share Value Rose, Raffles Associates LP Lifted Stake by $490,000

Raffles Associates Lp increased its stake in Cbs Corp New (CBS) by 21.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raffles Associates Lp bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.74% . The hedge fund held 55,613 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.78M, up from 45,613 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raffles Associates Lp who had been investing in Cbs Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.48 billion market cap company. It closed at $43.82 lastly. It is up 0.45% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CBS News: 17/05/2018 – CBS CORP – DIVIDEND, IF ISSUED, WOULD DILUTE NAI’S VOTING INTEREST FROM APPROXIMATELY 79% TO APPROXIMATELY 20%; 05/04/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook’s Mea Culpa; WPP Settles Johnson Suit; CBS and Viacom Tensions; 11/04/2018 – NEW CBS BID FOR VIACOM IS SAID EXPECTED TO BE INSUFFICIENT:CNBC; 02/04/2018 – CBS will make a bid to buy Viacom; 16/05/2018 – CBS DIRECTORS LAUNCHED `UNJUSTIFIED’ BID TO CHANGE VOTING; 04/04/2018 – The Globe and Mail: Viacom preparing counterproposal to CBS offer; 27/03/2018 – CBS News: Sources tell CBS News it is likely that Facebook’s CEO Mark Zuckerberg will testify before Congress about the; 04/04/2018 – CBS ON FRIDAY VERBALLY COMMUNICATED TO VIACOM AN OFFER OF 0.55 CBS SHARES FOR EACH VIACOM SHARE; 22/05/2018 – Media wars latest: -21st Century Fox set to announce date shortly for shareholder vote on Disney deal, sources say, as Comcast prepares larger offer -CBS, Viacom war goes quiet for now as advisers try to lower temperature & see if there is a path to a deal (via @DavidFaber); 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Viacom asks CBS to raise its bid by $2.8 billion

D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd increased its stake in American Eagle Outfitters Inc (AEO) by 11.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd bought 100,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.73% . The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.90 million, up from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. D-C-Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in American Eagle Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $17.91. About 2.94 million shares traded. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) has declined 29.24% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AEO News: 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC AEO.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.1375/SHR; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE 4Q EPS 52C; 08/05/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Hosts Sixth Annual “Better World Community Day”; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 44c; 10/05/2018 – Tax cut helping turn U.S. small caps into unlikely source of safety; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC – TOTAL ENDING INVENTORIES AT COST INCREASED 11% TO $398 MLN; 08/03/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS – DUE TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT, CO REALIZED $0.08 PER SHARE OF TAX BENEFIT IN 2017; 31/05/2018 – AMERICAN EAGLE OUTFITTERS INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE SALES INCREASED 9% OVER COMPARABLE PERIOD ENDING MAY 6, 2017; 08/03/2018 – American Eagle Outfitters 4Q Net $94M; 15/05/2018 – RAGING CAPITAL EXITED TWLO, AEO, AAOI IN 1Q: 13F

More notable recent CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Anthony DiClemente Named Executive Vice President, Investor Relations, ViacomCBS Inc. – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about CBS Corporation (NYSE:CBS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Weigh In On CBS, Mastercard And More – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “CBS-owned Channel 2 moves Ryan Baker from sports desk to morning news anchor – Chicago Business Journal” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Raffles Associates Lp, which manages about $97.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Napco Sec Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) by 14,350 shares to 127,674 shares, valued at $3.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.