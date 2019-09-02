As American Campus Communities (ACC) Valuation Declined, Aew Capital Management LP Lowered by $30.48 Million Its Stake; Capital City Trust Company Has Lowered Its Position in Coca Cola Co (KO) by $632,408

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 29.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 648,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 1.54M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.21 million, down from 2.19M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $46.48. About 604,171 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC – MAINTAINING ITS PREVIOUSLY STATED GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FISCAL YEAR 2018; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c

Capital City Trust Company decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 1.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital City Trust Company sold 13,748 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 868,506 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.70 million, down from 882,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital City Trust Company who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: 2/3 OF PORTFOLIO IN U.K. WILL NOT PAY SUGAR TAX; 25/05/2018 – Fresh Plaza (NL): Argentina: Coca-Cola is interested in blueberries from Tucuman; 29/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co says to invest $1.2 bln in Argentina 2019-21; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola returns to alcoholic drinks with Japan ‘alcopop’; 26/03/2018 – COCA-COLA BOTTLERS JAPAN HOLDINGS TO END REPORTING WITH SEC; 20/03/2018 – Monster, Coca-Cola Amend 2014 Transaction Agreement; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LOYALTY FACTOR ISN’T AS STRONG FOR COCA-COLA NOW; 30/05/2018 – Coca-Cola Co’s Africa distributor to invest $100 mln in Kenya over next 5 years; 31/05/2018 – Coca-Cola takes a sip of Japan’s alcoholic drinks business

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $62.71 million for 25.26 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 10,700 shares. Pnc Grp accumulated 7,733 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). First Manhattan reported 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Oppenheimer And, New York-based fund reported 17,457 shares. Westwood Grp Incorporated owns 12,785 shares. Dupont Capital holds 9,789 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement System owns 215,509 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 0.01% or 217,198 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar owns 19,325 shares. Dubuque Bancorp & Tru invested in 0% or 41 shares. Synovus Fincl owns 944 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. American Registered Inv Advisor Inc invested in 4,685 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Riverhead Cap Mngmt owns 19,587 shares. Fifth Third State Bank has invested 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC).

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93 billion and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invitation Homes Inc by 1.66 million shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $42.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 195,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.20 million shares, and has risen its stake in Americold Realty Trust.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “American Campus Communities and Walt Disney World Resort Celebrate Commencement of Construction on Disney Internships & Programs Future Housing – Business Wire” on December 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Campus Communities, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Core Spaces Announces Strategic Partnership with Goldman Sachs – Business Wire” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Campus Receives Another Poor Grade – Seeking Alpha” published on July 27, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “2 Days To Buy American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Coca-Cola seen riding out choppy market – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Bloomberg.com published: “Coke Putting Dasani Water in Cans Amid Backlash Against Plastic – Bloomberg” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40B for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold KO shares while 585 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 2.77 billion shares or 0.80% less from 2.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Com reported 0.08% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) has 41,503 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsr Inc Oh has invested 0.13% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Jcic Asset Management has 0.01% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Stewart & Patten Ltd Liability Corp holds 3.6% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 421,345 shares. Field Main Bankshares holds 51,864 shares or 2.29% of its portfolio. Cetera Advisor Net reported 222,185 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Kentucky-based Cullinan Assoc has invested 4.55% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 12,242 are owned by Ghp Inv Advsr Inc. Baker Ellis Asset Mgmt Ltd Co invested 0.05% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 1,705 are held by Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Epoch Inc holds 4.43M shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Greenwood Cap Associates Ltd Liability Com reported 91,193 shares. Sol Cap Communication has 0.06% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 4,690 shares. Willingdon Wealth owns 115,858 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio.