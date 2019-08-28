As American Campus Communities (ACC) Shares Declined, Lasalle Investment Management Securities Has Cut Position; Krensavage Asset Management Has Lowered Its Stake in Rti Surgical Hds (RTIX) by $2.93 Million

Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities Inc (ACC) by 8.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc sold 229,144 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.68 million, down from 2.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc who had been investing in American Campus Communities Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $46.18. About 178,422 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 16/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES FILES FOR OFFERING UP TO $500M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C

Krensavage Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rti Surgical Hds Inc (RTIX) by 10.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Krensavage Asset Management Llc sold 487,829 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.37% . The institutional investor held 3.97 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.87 million, down from 4.46M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Krensavage Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rti Surgical Hds Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $232.78M market cap company. The stock increased 2.27% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.15. About 22,405 shares traded. RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTIX) has declined 7.39% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.39% the S&P500. Some Historical RTIX News: 20/03/2018 – TechnipFMC Selects RTI’S Connectivity Technology for Semi-Autonomous Underwater ROVs; 17/04/2018 – PierianDx Forms Strategic Partnership with Leading Research and Technical Services Organization RTI International; 27/03/2018 – RTI International Launches New Company to Commercialize Machine Vision Imaging Technology; 03/05/2018 – RTI Surgical 1Q Rev $69.9M; 02/04/2018 – URALSKIY ZAVOD RTI UZRTI.MM – FY 2017 NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 4.6 MLN VS RUB 84.1 MLN YEAR AGO; 10/04/2018 – NextDroid Selects RTI’s Connectivity Technology for Its State-of-the-Art Autonomous Systems; 13/03/2018 – Bosch, RTI, Huawei and Dell EMC Confirmed as New IIC Leadership; 17/04/2018 – RTI International Announces Strategic Collaboration with Genomics Technology Company PierianDx; 07/05/2018 – RTI International named winner of CDC’s Healthy Behavior Data Challenge; 26/04/2018 – RTI Presents “Data Centricity: The Key to Automating the Processes of a Drilling Rig” Complimentary Webinar

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $63.20M for 25.10 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

