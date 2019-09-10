As American Campus Communities (ACC) Shares Declined, Eii Capital Management Cut Holding by $576,173; Bbr Partners Has Lifted Its Holding in Microsoft (MSFT) by $1.11 Million

Bbr Partners Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc bought 9,490 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The hedge fund held 88,160 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.40M, up from 78,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $2.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.09. About 19.14 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 18/04/2018 – The company said SoftBank and Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates are backers; 16/04/2018 – Rapid Advances in Technology Outpacing Risk Management: Marsh/RIMS; 16/04/2018 – Results from Symic Bio Liver Fibrosis Program Presented at the International Liver Congress 2018; 09/05/2018 – Esri ArcGlS Online Users Can Now Access ArcGlS Data in Microsoft Power Bl; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 03/04/2018 – CIT Serves As Sole Lead Arranger on Nearly $36 Million Financing for Nordic Solar; 19/04/2018 – A six-page memo explains Jeff Bezos’s plan to end the era of a Microsoft Office giant; 06/03/2018 – Quorum is a Proud Sponsor of Canada Night NAD’eh at NADA 2018

Eii Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in American Campus Communities (ACC) by 24.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eii Capital Management Inc sold 12,259 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 37,839 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 50,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eii Capital Management Inc who had been investing in American Campus Communities for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.46% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 387,291 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M

Analysts await American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.46 earnings per share, up 4.55% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.44 per share. ACC’s profit will be $62.04M for 25.16 P/E if the $0.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by American Campus Communities, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.86% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Cautious About American Campus Communities, Inc.’s (NYSE:ACC) ROE Of 3.4%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Apple, Uber, F8 And Avengers – Seeking Alpha” published on April 27, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend – Business Wire” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Apartment REITs You Can Buy Right Now – The motley Fool” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 23,873 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 9,789 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Corp. Massmutual Trust Com Fsb Adv holds 13,712 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation, Washington-based fund reported 261,595 shares. Profund Advisors Ltd stated it has 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). M&T Financial Bank Corporation has invested 0.01% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). 416,702 were accumulated by Ny State Common Retirement Fund. Shelton Mgmt stated it has 467 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Oakbrook Invests Llc has 0.02% invested in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) for 7,450 shares. 788 are held by Legg Mason. Macquarie Group Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). California-based Wells Fargo Communications Mn has invested 0.05% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Raymond James & reported 0% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability stated it has 9,585 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt reported 116,875 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argi Invest Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,685 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt Comm invested in 2.75% or 1.06M shares. Trustmark Natl Bank Department has 43,274 shares for 0.52% of their portfolio. Jw Asset Mgmt Limited Co holds 2.51% or 41,500 shares in its portfolio. Cognios Cap has 1.16% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 27,778 shares. Barclays Public Ltd invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Marketfield Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has 42,406 shares. Glob Endowment Mgmt LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sheets Smith Wealth Management holds 1.59% or 62,262 shares. Ims holds 1.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 16,424 shares. Martin Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.06% or 1,971 shares in its portfolio. Opus Cap Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Com reported 12,109 shares. Mufg Americas holds 3.07% or 905,322 shares in its portfolio. Ironsides Asset Advisors Ltd Co owns 0.32% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,220 shares. Egerton Capital (Uk) Ltd Liability Partnership holds 8.19% or 9.83 million shares in its portfolio.

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 5,074 shares to 34,121 shares, valued at $5.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 3,284 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,688 shares, and cut its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).