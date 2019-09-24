As American Campus Cmntys Com (ACC) Market Valuation Declined, Whittier Trust Co Cut Its Stake; Microsoft (MSFT) Share Price Rose While Robecosam Ag Has Raised Its Stake

Robecosam Ag increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.89% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Robecosam Ag bought 10,740 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 230,164 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.88M, up from 219,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Robecosam Ag who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $137.54. About 23.61M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 15/05/2018 – Valueact Adds SLM, Exits Microsoft, Cuts Armstrong World: 13F; 10/04/2018 – Compuware Announces Day One Support for the IBM z14 ZR1; 17/05/2018 – Microsoft Favored by 39 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 12/04/2018 – BluJay Acquires German Customs Solution Provider, CSF Solutions; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – DRONE COMPANY DJI IS PARTNERING WITH MICROSOFT TO CREATE A NEW SDK FOR WINDOWS 10 PCS; 22/05/2018 – Commvault Extends Data Management Capabilities For Microsoft Office 365; 16/05/2018 – The enterprise still uses email, but is moving toward clients like Slack, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts; 23/05/2018 – Tech Data Recognized as 2018 Americas Distributor of the Year by Nutanix; 07/05/2018 – SS&C Launches Investor Experience: Enhanced Client Portal on the Black Diamond Platform; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android

Whittier Trust Co decreased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc Com (ACC) by 98.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whittier Trust Co sold 24,692 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 263 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12,000, down from 24,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whittier Trust Co who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $47.6. About 348,113 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 02/05/2018 – American Campus Communities Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Backs FY18 FFO $2.51/Shr-FFO $2.60/Shr; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 08/03/2018 American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Board of Directors; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Robecosam Ag, which manages about $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 100,793 shares to 10,095 shares, valued at $839,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 21,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,830 shares, and cut its stake in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 16 investors sold ACC shares while 90 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 125.71 million shares or 2.38% less from 128.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

