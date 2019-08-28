As American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Share Price Declined, Frigate Ventures LP Has Raised Its Stake by $493,500; As Walmart (WMT) Stock Value Rose, Holt Capital Advisors Dba Holt Capital Partners LP Trimmed by $347,745 Its Stake

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 20.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp sold 3,585 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 14,115 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, down from 17,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $321.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $112.5. About 3.05M shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 09/05/2018 – SOFTBANK’S SON: NO DIRECT INTEREST IN ACQUIRING REGIONAL NEWSPAPERS BUT FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP MAY HAVE AN INTEREST; 07/05/2018 – Mint: BigBasket eyes $500 million war chest as Walmart, Amazon loom; 09/05/2018 – Amazon to let customers install tires at Sears stores; 27/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: RPT-Advent close to buying 80 pct of Wal-Mart’s Brazil ops; 13/03/2018 – MEDIA-SoftBank likely to part-sell India’s Flipkart stake to Walmart – Times of India; 03/04/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS IT IS BRINGING NEW GLOBAL WIRE SERVICE WITH MONEYGRAM INTERNATIONAL CALLED WALMART2WORLD; 11/05/2018 – WALMART – SHAREHOLDERS AGREEMENT WOULD EXPIRE UPON THE CONSUMMATION OF FLIPKART IPO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Walmart’s Aa2 Long-term And Prime-1 Short-term Ratings Following Flipkart Announcement; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N SAYS FUTURE IPO IS SOMETHING FLIPKART’S MANAGEMENT TEAM IS INTERESTED IN DOING AND ALIGNS WITH OPERATING MODEL WALMART HAS IN MEXICO

Frigate Ventures Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 210% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Frigate Ventures Lp bought 10,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 15,500 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $737,000, up from 5,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Frigate Ventures Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $46.1. About 272,058 shares traded. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC); 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors

Holt Capital Advisors Llc Dba Holt Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $167.52 million and $344.73 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY) by 1,145 shares to 39,986 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Ltd reported 0.25% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2.54M shares. Kornitzer Mgmt Ks holds 0.41% or 232,117 shares in its portfolio. Vigilant Cap Mngmt Lc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Bridgecreek Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 21,455 shares. Nuance Invests Ltd holds 0.04% or 7,859 shares. Factory Mutual Insur holds 0.79% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) or 673,792 shares. Paloma Prtnrs Mgmt Comm owns 9,420 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability invested in 0.39% or 12,413 shares. Montag A And, a Georgia-based fund reported 120,962 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Limited Liability Co reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Zwj Counsel invested in 0.03% or 3,564 shares. 232,777 were reported by Signature And Inv Lc. 12,141 were reported by First Financial Bank. Canandaigua Financial Bank Trust owns 14,496 shares.

