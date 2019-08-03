As American Campus Cmntys (ACC) Market Valuation Declined, Secor Capital Advisors LP Increased by $3.49 Million Its Stake; Driehaus Capital Management Boosted Nike (NKE) Holding by $21.23 Million

Secor Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in American Campus Cmntys Inc (ACC) by 333.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Secor Capital Advisors Lp bought 74,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The hedge fund held 96,392 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.59M, up from 22,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Secor Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in American Campus Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $46.81. About 899,940 shares traded or 34.17% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $2.51 TO $2.60; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 10/04/2018 – American Campus Communities Honored with Five Innovator Awards at the Annual Interface Student Housing Conference; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q REV. $220.4M, EST. $209.8M; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.37 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS 1Q MODIFIED FFO/SHR 62C, EST. 63C; 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – ACC SEES FY MODIFIED FFO/SHR $2.33 TO $2.43, EST. $2.37

Driehaus Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 189.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc bought 252,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 386,359 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.54 million, up from 133,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $81.14. About 8.62M shares traded or 32.16% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 29/05/2018 – Tennis-Royal wedding guest Serena blushes at timing of “Queen is back” ad; 20/03/2018 – Puma sets 2022 targets to lift profits, sales; 15/03/2018 – Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards to Retire; 04/04/2018 – Nike HR Chief: Half of Staff Are Women, 29% of VPs Are Women — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chmn, Pres and CEO Beyond 2020; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s vice president of diversity and inclusion Antoine Andrews has left the company, Nike confirmed to CNBC; 23/04/2018 – The Nike Shoe Inspired by a Building in Paris (Video); 16/03/2018 – Jayme Martin, vice present and general manager of global categories for Nike, has been ousted from the company effective immediately; 22/03/2018 – NIKE: EXPANDING PRODUCT OFFERINGS ON AMAZON PILOT; 02/04/2018 – Nike’s earnings beat came with another highly anticipated announcement Thursday evening, that Nike will begin selling on Amazon.com

