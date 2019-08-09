As American Campus Cmnt (ACC) Share Price Declined, Davidson Investment Advisors Lifted by $1.53 Million Its Stake; As Public Storage (PSA) Stock Rose, Fmr Has Trimmed by $649.46 Million Its Holding

Fmr Llc decreased its stake in Public Storage (PSA) by 71.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fmr Llc sold 2.99 million shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 1.21M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $264.40 million, down from 4.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fmr Llc who had been investing in Public Storage for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $1.78 during the last trading session, reaching $256. About 687,897 shares traded. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) has risen 13.17% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.17% the S&P500. Some Historical PSA News: 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q REV. $669.9M, EST. $665.4M; 25/04/2018 – Public Storage Announces Management Changes; 07/05/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE PSA.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $205 FROM $203; 21/04/2018 – DJ Public Storage, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSA); 25/04/2018 – PUBLIC STORAGE 1Q SAME-STORE RENTAL INCOME $525.2M; 16/04/2018 – PSA’S OPEL, UNIONS FAIL TO REACH AGREEMENT FOR EISENACH PLANT; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT RElTweek 2018 to be Webcast; 30/05/2018 – Public Storage’s Affiliate, Shurgard Self Storage Europe S.a.r.l., is Considering an Initial Public Offering; 30/05/2018 – PSA AFFILIATE, SHURGARD SELF STORAGE EUROPE, CONSIDERING AN IPO; 29/05/2018 – Public Storage Presentation at NAREIT REITweek 2018 to be Webcast

Davidson Investment Advisors increased its stake in American Campus Cmnt (ACC) by 18.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson Investment Advisors bought 32,554 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.76% . The institutional investor held 205,714 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, up from 173,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors who had been investing in American Campus Cmnt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $47.43. About 799,449 shares traded or 19.36% up from the average. American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has risen 14.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.84% the S&P500. Some Historical ACC News: 23/04/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES – EXECUTED NON-BINDING TERM SHEET, IN FINAL NEGOTIATIONS FOR SALE OF MINORITY INTEREST IN A PORTFOLIO OF OWNED CORE ASSETS; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q Rev $220.4M; 02/05/2018 – Amer Campus Communities Raises Dividend to 46c Vs. 44c; 08/03/2018 – American Campus Communities Appoints John T. Rippel to Bd of Directors; 23/04/2018 – Amer Campus Communities 1Q EPS 18c; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES REPORTS UP QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc. Exits Position in American Campus; 28/03/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS COMMUNITIES INC ACC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $42; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN CAMPUS BOOSTS DIV TO 46C-SHR FROM 44C, EST. 46C; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Campus Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ACC)

Davidson Investment Advisors, which manages about $1.17 billion and $954.42 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,507 shares to 128,425 shares, valued at $17.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dowdupont Inc by 5,680 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 138,247 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold ACC shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 87 raised stakes. 128.78 million shares or 2.40% less from 131.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Intll Group Inc holds 273,305 shares. Goodwin Daniel L accumulated 6,000 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 35,000 shares. Gofen Glossberg Limited Liability Company Il invested in 0.1% or 61,596 shares. First Tru Advsr Lp accumulated 0% or 39,487 shares. Virtu Fincl stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Vanguard Group stated it has 20.15 million shares. Michigan-based Ls Invest Advsrs has invested 0.03% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC). Amer National Registered Invest Advisor accumulated 4,685 shares. Axa accumulated 0.08% or 414,479 shares. Millennium Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.04% in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) or 611,118 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 12,149 shares. 25,688 are owned by Cohen Steers. Echo Street Lc invested in 214,829 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 36,700 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio.

Fmr Llc, which manages about $834.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 671,358 shares to 4.38 million shares, valued at $529.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 382,842 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.13M shares, and has risen its stake in Immunomedics Inc (NASDAQ:IMMU).