As American (AXP) Valuation Rose, Chemung Canal Trust Company Increased by $308,361 Its Stake; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Signalpoint Asset Management Boosted Position by $332,083

Chemung Canal Trust Company increased its stake in American (AXP) by 5.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chemung Canal Trust Company bought 2,507 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 50,790 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.27M, up from 48,283 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Company who had been investing in American for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $96.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.34% or $1.58 during the last trading session, reaching $116.7. About 2.77 million shares traded. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Total Loans for April Were $53.1 Billion; 15/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT FEB END VS 1.3 PCT AT JAN END; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Average Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 02/04/2018 – Fitch Withdraws Ratings on American Express Bank, FSB; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – PRELIMINARY USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS 30 DAYS PAST DUE LOANS AS A % OF TOTAL 1.4 PCT AT MARCH END VS 1.4 PCT AT FEB; 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member 30 Days Past Due Loans as % of Total Were 1.2 % for April; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – CYBER ATTACK WAS NOT AN ATTACK ON, AND DID NOT COMPROMISE, AMERICAN EXPRESS GLOBAL BUSINESS TRAVEL OR AMERICAN EXPRESS PLATFORMS; 18/04/2018 – AXP SEES 2018 REV. UP AT LEAST 8% THIS YEAR, UP 7%-8%; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q International Consumer and Network Services Net $291M

Signalpoint Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Starbucks Corporation (SBUX) by 100.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc bought 4,001 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,998 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $671,000, up from 3,997 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signalpoint Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $103.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $1.91 during the last trading session, reaching $86.51. About 6.81 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 18/04/2018 – Yale management guru Jeffrey Sonnenfeld said Starbucks’ response to its crisis was “the anti-Mark Zuckerberg, the anti-Sheryl Sandberg.”; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO stops short of calling arrests of two black men in a Philadelphia shop racial profiling; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SVP JOHN KELLY COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SAYS OPENING PRINCI STORES ACROSS THE GLOBE; 12/03/2018 – Starbucks Enters Licensing Agreement With SouthRock In Brazil; 12/03/2018 – STARBUCKS TO LICENSE RETAILS OPS IN BRAZIL TO SOUTHROCK; 28/05/2018 – Starbucks Is The Most Popular Payment App In America; 23/03/2018 – Starbucks has closed its US pay gap – here are 4 other companies that have done the same

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 43 investors sold SBUX shares while 536 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 807.59 million shares or 2.16% less from 825.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt holds 12,825 shares. Blb&B Ltd Llc invested in 4,170 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Moreover, Renaissance Techs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.69% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cypress Capital Mgmt Lc (Wy) holds 0.01% or 115 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership owns 9,618 shares. Auxier Asset stated it has 0.19% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 6,017 were accumulated by Boys Arnold And Incorporated. Cambridge Invest Research stated it has 177,287 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Pillar Pacific Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 0.63% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 66,838 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc owns 45,609 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Bank Of Hawaii has 0.08% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 13,606 shares. Paloma Partners Com holds 0.36% or 255,936 shares. Timber Hill Ltd Com has 3,100 shares. Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 3,078 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Columbus Circle has 1.01% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 450,233 shares.

Chemung Canal Trust Company, which manages about $430.11M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Glaxosmithkline (NYSE:GSK) by 12,263 shares to 182,738 shares, valued at $7.31M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard (VWO) by 42,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,039 shares, and cut its stake in Southern Company (NYSE:SO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville Savings Bank has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Franklin Res Inc owns 945,969 shares. Marietta Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 2,800 shares. Coastline Trust has 12,348 shares. Destination Wealth invested in 0.01% or 1,053 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp owns 437,783 shares. Kopp Invest Limited Liability Com has 0.69% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fagan, New York-based fund reported 1,660 shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Fundx Ltd Liability Company reported 9,000 shares. Paragon Capital Management Limited invested in 2,726 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Benjamin F Edwards Communications has invested 0.22% in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Guardian Advsrs Limited Partnership has 0.45% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has 0.14% invested in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) for 34,399 shares. Baxter Bros Inc has 15,025 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio.

