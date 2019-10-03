As American Axle & Manu (AXL) Share Value Declined, Prudential Plc Has Increased Position by $4.71 Million; Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) Market Valuation Rose While Parnassus Investments Cut Its Stake

Prudential Plc increased its stake in American Axle & Manu (AXL) by 19.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc bought 392,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 2.44 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $31.18 million, up from 2.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in American Axle & Manu for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $818.02 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $7.3. About 2.09M shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) by 12.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 803,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 5.45M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $457.06 million, down from 6.26M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Starbucks Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.53% or $2.19 during the last trading session, reaching $84.32. About 10.04M shares traded or 44.33% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen in the first place; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE WILL PAY STARBUCKS $7.15B IN CLOSING CONSIDERATION; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Turns to Starbucks to Gain U.S. Market Share in $7.15B Deal (Video); 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks Promises 100% Pay Equality for Women and Minorities; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Nestle to pay $7.15 bln to Starbucks to jump-start coffee business; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE AGREES TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS GLOBALLY; 23/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s. Via @ranimolla:; 26/04/2018 – SBUX NOT SEEING COMP SALES IMPACT FROM PHILADELPHIA ARRESTS

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio holds 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 77,649 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc reported 99,811 shares. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 3,461 were accumulated by Ls Invest Limited Co. Sector Pension Board stated it has 247,942 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,200 shares. Sib Limited Liability Company reported 1.24% stake. Brandywine Global Invest holds 0.03% or 357,106 shares in its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Networks Limited Liability Corporation owns 6,043 shares. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Shelton Cap holds 0.01% or 11,257 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De accumulated 11,963 shares or 0% of the stock. 516,817 are owned by Hudson Bay Capital Management Ltd Partnership. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 6,312 shares.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “American Axle To Sell Iron Casting Operations For $245M – Yahoo Finance” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” published on May 03, 2019, Pehub.com published: “AAM to sell Grede to Gamut Capital for $245 mln – PE Hub” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why American Axle Slumped as Much as 12.5% Monday – Motley Fool” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Prudential Plc, which manages about $98.23B and $32.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teradyne Inc (NYSE:TER) by 95,100 shares to 263,900 shares, valued at $12.64M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) by 25,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 136,781 shares, and cut its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY).

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $26.42B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co. by 60,797 shares to 677,378 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 99,697 shares in the quarter, for a total of 491,303 shares, and has risen its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX): Is It A Smart Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Starbucks -4% amid sector pressure, SEC inquiry report – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Starbucks expands delivery in U.K. – Seeking Alpha” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Starbucks Outlines Long-Term Growth Plan, China in Focus – Nasdaq” published on December 14, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Starbucks Announces Three New Appointments to Board of Directors – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.