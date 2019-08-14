As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Boosted Its Stake; Prospector Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Torchmark (TMK)

Prospector Partners Llc increased its stake in Torchmark Corp (TMK) by 30.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prospector Partners Llc bought 52,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% . The institutional investor held 227,250 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.62 million, up from 174,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prospector Partners Llc who had been investing in Torchmark Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.69B market cap company. The stock increased 2.45% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $88.1. About 410,863 shares traded. Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) has risen 3.57% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical TMK News: 06/04/2018 Torchmark Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK – AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017, RECORDED $877 MLN OF TAX BENEFITS IN NET INCOME AS A RESULT OF RECENT TAX REFORM; 11/05/2018 – Torchmark Corporation Declares Dividend; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N SEES FY 2018 OPER SHR $5.93 TO $6.07; 19/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP TMK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $84 FROM $83; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Net $173.6M; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark Sees FY EPS $5.93-EPS $6.07; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK CORP – QTRLY NET HEALTH SALES INCREASED OVER YEAR-AGO QUARTER BY 11%; 18/04/2018 – TORCHMARK 1Q OPER EPS $1.47, EST. $1.45; 18/04/2018 – Torchmark 1Q Operating EPS $1.47

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 244.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43 million, up from 637,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $853.69M market cap company. The stock increased 6.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $7.59. About 2.21M shares traded or 18.29% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – CONFIRMED AAM’S FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL OUTLOOK; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CCK) by 1.26M shares to 93,100 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 103,205 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 188,126 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp holds 147,341 shares. S&T Commercial Bank Pa has invested 1.96% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Metropolitan Life Co New York holds 0.01% or 4,778 shares in its portfolio. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 45 shares. Weber Alan W reported 0% stake. Blackrock reported 16.48M shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma owns 2,500 shares. Numerixs invested 0.06% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Glenmede Na owns 1.38M shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Amalgamated National Bank, New York-based fund reported 16,387 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Llc holds 0% or 285,738 shares in its portfolio. Mackenzie holds 17,590 shares. Voya Investment Lc has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 140,745 shares. Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.12% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 5.44 million shares. The Germany-based Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Prospector Partners Llc, which manages about $2.43 billion and $659.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 142,000 shares to 16,000 shares, valued at $594,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 84,700 shares, and cut its stake in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold TMK shares while 132 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 80.93 million shares or 0.37% less from 81.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 10,789 shares. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability invested in 16,550 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bridgewater LP reported 5,592 shares stake. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership owns 16,991 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 181,080 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Chevy Chase Trust has 0.03% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 83,442 shares. Daiwa Securities Grp Incorporated has 90,446 shares. Argent Trust Company holds 5,440 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Tudor Inv Et Al invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK). Manufacturers Life Ins Com The invested in 108,821 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Com accumulated 196,109 shares. Blackrock accumulated 7.41M shares or 0.03% of the stock. South Texas Money Limited reported 0.02% stake. Webster Bankshares N A holds 990 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.02% invested in Torchmark Corporation (NYSE:TMK) for 5,400 shares.