As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Share Value Declined, Clarivest Asset Management Lifted Its Position; Kopernik Global Investors Cut Cameco (CCJ) Holding by $505,934; Stock Value Declined

Clarivest Asset Management Llc increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 217.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarivest Asset Management Llc bought 238,169 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 347,803 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.98M, up from 109,634 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarivest Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $789.58M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.23% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 2.45 million shares traded or 29.09% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Net $89.4M; 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 0.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 45,994 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 9.46M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $111.54M, down from 9.51M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.13. About 2.43M shares traded or 4.25% up from the average. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 16/05/2018 – Cameco Announces Election of Directors; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Rev C$439M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO 1Q ADJ EPS C$0.06, EST. LOSS/SHR C$0.01; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS; 25/04/2018 – Cameco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Cameco turns to profit on lower costs, higher uranium prices; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Adj EPS C$0.06; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 27/04/2018 – CAMECO CORP QTRLY REVENUE $439 MLN VS $393 MLN

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc stated it has 29,673 shares. Whitebox Advsr Limited Com has 0.17% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 391,860 shares. Comerica Savings Bank has invested 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). D E Shaw And reported 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 43,261 shares. James Investment Research stated it has 117,270 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt reported 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 1.43 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Smith Graham Invest Advisors LP invested in 668,321 shares or 1.05% of the stock. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 70,450 shares. Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 384,213 shares in its portfolio. 3,461 are held by Ls Inv Advsr Limited. New York-based Retail Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 100,154 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Shares of Tenneco Popped More Than 10% Friday – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Are Investors Undervaluing GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) By 36%? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “There Are So Many Reasons To Buy American Axle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2017 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Announces Investigation on Behalf of EQT Corporation Investors (EQT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Clarivest Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.41 billion and $4.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caci Intl Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 5,710 shares to 33,832 shares, valued at $6.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 5,073 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 66,259 shares, and cut its stake in K12 Inc (NYSE:LRN).

Analysts await Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.05 EPS, up 66.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.03 per share. CCJ’s profit will be $19.94 million for 40.65 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Cameco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -266.67% EPS growth.