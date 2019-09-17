As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Market Value Declined, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Its Position; Jane Street Group Has Lifted Its Bank N S Halifax (BNS) Stake

Jane Street Group Llc increased its stake in Bank N S Halifax (BNS) by 35.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jane Street Group Llc bought 5,941 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.52% . The institutional investor held 22,485 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.22M, up from 16,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jane Street Group Llc who had been investing in Bank N S Halifax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.82B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $56.6. About 335,167 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK WAITING TO RECEIVE INDIVIDUAL REPORT FROM FCAC; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO MCGUCKIN BEGINS TALK AT NATIONAL BANK EVENT; 06/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA $400M TRILLIUM CREDIT CARD ABS; 09/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA SAYS ITS PERUVIAN SUBSIDIARY, SCOTIABANK PERU, REACHED AGREEMENT WITH CENCOSUD PERU TO BUY A 51% CONTROLLING INTEREST IN BANCO CENCOSUD; 30/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK – BOARD APPOINTED SENIOR VP AND CHIEF ACCOUNTANT, RAJAGOPAL VISWANATHAN AS ACTING CFO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK HAS BEEN `ADVOCATE’ OF CANADA MORTGAGE RULE CHANGES; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEAN MCGUCKIN COMMENTS IN 2Q MEDIA CALL; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAW NOTICEABLE DECLINE IN BROKER DEPOSIT BOOK IN 2Q; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Sstrt 2018-1, Bank Of Nova Scotia Sponsored Canadian Prime Auto Loan Transaction

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 67.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.48M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 711,470 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.08 million, down from 2.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $923.43M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.98% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $8.21. About 1.48 million shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 08/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $23 FROM $20; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 19/04/2018 – DJ American Axle & Manufacturing Holdi, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXL); 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE

Jane Street Group Llc, which manages about $56.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in The Trade Desk Inc by 13,246 shares to 81,054 shares, valued at $18.46 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 98,568 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,532 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (Call) (NYSE:AZO).

More notable recent The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Why Worried Investors Should Back Up the Truck on Scotiabank (TSX:BNS) – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Checking In On Our Dividend Growth Portfolios In 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 17, 2019, Fool.ca published: “3 Bank Stocks That Recently Raised Their Payouts – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “RRSP Investors: 2 Top Canadian Stocks With Global Exposure for 2020 – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For August 27, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tariff pain again for auto suppliers – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Stocks To Watch For May 3, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 03, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “AAM Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Axle & Manufacturing Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Stocks Moving In Thursday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in General Mtrs Co (NYSE:GM) by 223,214 shares to 1.16M shares, valued at $44.67M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Call) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.87 million shares, and has risen its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCK).