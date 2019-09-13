As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs (AXL) Valuation Declined, Holder Brookfield Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Hg Vora Capital Management Decreased Stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) as Stock Value Declined

Brookfield Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc (AXL) by 49.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc sold 63,863 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 66,137 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $844,000, down from 130,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.02B market cap company. The stock increased 4.82% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.02. About 2.47 million shares traded or 5.33% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $16; 09/03/2018 Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Envision Healthcare, Taylor Morrison Home, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, ReShape; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Diamondrock Hospitality Co (DRH) by 12.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc sold 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 7.87% . The hedge fund held 6.75 million shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.80M, down from 7.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hg Vora Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Diamondrock Hospitality Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.01. About 3.62 million shares traded or 116.35% up from the average. DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH) has declined 14.08% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DRH News: 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +1.8%; 03/05/2018 – Diamondrock 1Q Net $4.3M; 12/03/2018 – Diamondrock Announces Promotion of Briony Quinn to Senior Vice President and Treasurer; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY BOOSTS YR FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY CO DRH.N – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED FFO PER SHARE IN THE RANGE OF $1.01 PER SHARE TO $1.05 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – DiamondRock Announces First Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ DiamondRock Hospitality Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRH); 12/03/2018 – DIAMONDROCK NAMES JAY JOHNSON NEW EVP & CFO; 03/05/2018 – DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY 1Q AFFO/SHR 17C, EST. 14C

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mondelez Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 7,600 shares to 27,601 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Teekay Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:TOO) by 56.59 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 300.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Regency Ctrs Corp (NYSE:REG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.17, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold AXL shares while 49 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 112.51 million shares or 1.05% more from 111.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 606,976 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameriprise Inc holds 0.01% or 1.45 million shares. 8,943 were accumulated by Ameritas Inv Prns. Comml Bank Of America De stated it has 2.00 million shares. 909,122 are held by Principal Financial Gru. Goldman Sachs Incorporated owns 3.71 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 225,632 shares in its portfolio. D E Shaw & owns 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 316,835 shares. Kbc Nv has 137,666 shares. Burney Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 56,285 shares. Boston Advsr Limited Liability holds 72,736 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.04% or 186,000 shares. 944,637 were accumulated by Foundry Ptnrs Limited Liability Com. James Inv has invested 0.03% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Connor Clark And Lunn Inv Management reported 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Analysts await American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.63 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.63 per share. AXL’s profit will be $70.89 million for 3.58 P/E if the $0.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.55% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.83 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 11 investors sold DRH shares while 67 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 202.19 million shares or 2.63% less from 207.65 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 136,717 shares. Ubs Asset Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt reported 273,691 shares stake. Envestnet Asset Mngmt holds 78,211 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 14,843 shares. D E Shaw And Inc holds 107,647 shares. Sterling Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 191,983 shares. Amalgamated National Bank invested 0.01% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). Fmr Lc owns 11.61M shares. 43,595 are owned by Thompson Mngmt. Millennium Management Lc holds 0% or 69,553 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% in DiamondRock Hospitality Company (NYSE:DRH). New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 239,993 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Shell Asset accumulated 0.01% or 64,181 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 10.38 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings.