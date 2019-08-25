As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Share Value Declined, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Raised Stake by $21.82 Million; Brighton Jones Raised Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding by $805,071; Stock Price Rose

Brighton Jones Llc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 31.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brighton Jones Llc bought 7,971 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 33,461 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.39M, up from 25,490 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brighton Jones Llc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $339.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.48% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $106.02. About 14.76M shares traded or 27.70% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 13/04/2018 – $XLF Financials turned lower after being higher this morning on earnings. $JPM $C $BAC etc; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 10/04/2018 – SINOCHEM ALSO TAPS CICC, HSBC, ICBC INTERNATIONAL AND JPMORGAN TO WORK ON ABOUT $2 BLN LISTING OF OIL ASSETS; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Raises JP Morgan Chase Mortgage Op Assessment Ranking; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 21/05/2018 – ROHATYN GROUP BUYS J.P. MORGAN ASIAN INFRASTRUCTURE PLATFORM; 23/03/2018 – GASLOG LTD GLOG.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $17.5 FROM $17; 18/05/2018 – SWISS LIFE HOLDING AG SLHN.S : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO SFR 370 FROM SFR 350; 10/05/2018 – JP Morgan Chase Buys New 1.5% Position in Aptiv; 14/05/2018 – Nvidia Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 244.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43M, up from 637,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $736.72 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.76% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $6.55. About 4.12M shares traded or 106.26% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 739,275 were reported by Services Automobile Association. State Teachers Retirement, New York-based fund reported 82,737 shares. Strategic Advisors Limited Liability Com holds 0.23% or 42,500 shares in its portfolio. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 140,745 shares. Wells Fargo Mn has 0.01% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 1.19M shares. Boston Limited Liability Corp owns 71,905 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Envestnet Asset has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Amalgamated Savings Bank holds 16,387 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Burney Company reported 95,338 shares. 450 are held by Plante Moran Advsrs Lc. Legal And General Gru Plc reported 336,664 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag invested 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 116,600 shares. Element Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 14,179 shares. Moody National Bank Division stated it has 470 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

