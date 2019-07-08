As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stock Declined, Ellington Management Group Has Decreased by $2.74 Million Its Holding; Blue Chip Partners Decreased Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $432,054

Ellington Management Group Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ellington Management Group Llc sold 195,571 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 34,500 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $494,000, down from 230,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ellington Management Group Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 58,855 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 29/05/2018 – American Axle loan refinancing expected to be shelved as markets soften; 22/03/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT FROM UNDERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 16/05/2018 – ANCHOR BOLT CAPITAL, LP REPORTS 6.90 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AS OF MAY 8, 2018 – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’

Blue Chip Partners Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 15.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Chip Partners Inc sold 1,134 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 6,141 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $3.9 during the last trading session, reaching $351.96. About 386,870 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 19/05/2018 – Cuba in mourning after worst plane crash in nearly 30 years; 02/04/2018 – BOEING – THROUGH UNIT INTRODUCED NEW MOBILE VERSION OF ITS JDM FLIGHT DATA UPDATE TECHNOLOGY, AND A NEW ALLIANCE WITH BAD ELF; 14/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-India eyeing Boeing’s Super Hornet in latest twist to air force procurement; 25/04/2018 – Turkish Airlines Selects GEnx Engines to Power Boeing 787 Dreamliners; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 17/05/2018 – DAE TO CONSIDER ISSUING INTERNATIONAL BOND IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 – CEO; 14/03/2018 – GE begins flight trials for GE9X engine after delays; 08/03/2018 – RPT-CEO OF BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS THERE HAS BEEN “VERY GOOD ENGAGEMENT” WITH BOEING AND BRAZIL GOVERNMENT ON POTENTIAL DEAL; 06/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Airbus fights to defend A330 as order decisions loom; 19/04/2018 – Base2 Solutions Receives Boeing Performance Excellence Award for Fifth Year in a Row

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. On Friday, February 8 the insider McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20 million was made by CAPOZZI HEIDI B on Wednesday, February 13. $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 48.61 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Shouldnâ€™t Count Boeing Stock Out Despite Its Recent Pain – Yahoo News” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing Portfolio Performs As Expected – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Saudi Airline First to Cancel Boeing 737 MAX Order – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Korean Air Announces Intent to Acquire 30 787 Dreamliners – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Securities Ltd accumulated 573 shares or 0.07% of the stock. 100 are owned by Blume. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 21,952 shares or 3.41% of the stock. Monetary Mgmt invested in 11,203 shares. Lourd Capital Ltd Company has 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Freestone Lc invested in 5,779 shares or 0.13% of the stock. D E Shaw Inc holds 0.06% or 123,083 shares. 3,691 are held by Ledyard Bancshares. Neuberger Berman Group Lc stated it has 0.8% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 4,991 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 26,486 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. 2,339 are owned by Budros Ruhlin And Roe Incorporated. Tdam Usa holds 2.47% or 91,115 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hodges Cap Mngmt has 1.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 27,427 shares. Avalon Advsrs Ltd holds 1.13% or 130,240 shares in its portfolio.

Blue Chip Partners Inc, which manages about $214.43 million and $422.35M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 15,851 shares to 80,837 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd by 34,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,418 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can accumulated 0% or 282,632 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership accumulated 130,706 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Management accumulated 116,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Shelton reported 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio invested in 0% or 11,339 shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Ltd Com invested in 22,049 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Ckw Finance has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Burney Communication invested 0.08% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 82,000 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com reported 35,883 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 31,114 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 6,312 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt LP reported 25,345 shares. Us Bancorporation De invested in 35,980 shares.

More notable recent American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For February 15, 2019 – Benzinga” on February 15, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “AAM to Present at the 2019 Bank of America Merrill Lynch Auto Summit on April 17 – PRNewswire” published on April 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “At US$15.44, Is It Time To Put American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mr. Market Seems Asleep When It Comes To American Axle Post-2016 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Auto suppliers PTs cut at Morgan Stanley – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: November 14, 2018.