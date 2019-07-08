As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Valuation Declined, Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Lifted Stake by $21.82 Million; As Transocean LTD (Put) (RIG) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Graham Capital Management LP Has Increased Stake

Graham Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Transocean Ltd (Put) (RIG) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Graham Capital Management Lp bought 50,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 700,500 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.10 million, up from 650,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Graham Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Transocean Ltd (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.3. About 4.77 million shares traded. Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) has declined 44.49% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.92% the S&P500.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 244.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp bought 1.56M shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.20M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.43M, up from 637,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $11.56. About 502,896 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle Backs Sales $7B; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates American Axle & Manufacturing Inc.’s Sr Notes ‘B’; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC – LIUZHOU AAM WILL PRODUCE DRIVELINE TECHNOLOGY FOR SAIC-GM-WULING’S SUV AND MPV MODELS; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 05/04/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS – LIUZHOU AAM AUTOMOTIVE DRIVELINE SYSTEM WILL BEGIN PRODUCTION LATER THIS YEAR IN GUANGXI PROVINCE; 21/05/2018 – Fitch: American Axle’s Ratings Unaffected by Term Loan Amendment; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28

Graham Capital Management Lp, which manages about $16.17B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 5.00 million shares to 5.00M shares, valued at $610.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Silver Std Res Inc (Prn) by 16.10M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19.87M shares, and cut its stake in Mcdermott Intl Inc (Put).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 33 investors sold RIG shares while 102 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 390.95 million shares or 0.14% less from 391.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb And Williams Incorporated reported 14,027 shares. Luminus Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.46% stake. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Llc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Northern Tru reported 4.22 million shares. Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co owns 55,589 shares. 1.49M were reported by Credit Suisse Ag. Proshare Limited Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 72,906 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% or 1.23 million shares in its portfolio. United Kingdom-based Barclays Pcl has invested 0% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). 3,000 were accumulated by Winslow Evans And Crocker. Cwm Ltd Liability reported 23,064 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The Switzerland-based Gam Holding Ag has invested 0.02% in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG). Tortoise Cap Advsrs holds 40 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp owns 5.35M shares. South Dakota Inv Council reported 883,577 shares stake.

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp, which manages about $849.21M and $1.03 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (NYSE:CCK) by 1.26 million shares to 93,100 shares, valued at $5.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 138,007 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.99 million shares, and cut its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 147,341 shares. Plante Moran Financial Ltd Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 450 shares. Bridgeway Capital Mngmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 457,950 shares. Redwood Cap Mngmt Lc reported 1.11M shares or 1.09% of all its holdings. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc reported 30,818 shares stake. Anchor Bolt Cap Limited Partnership accumulated 2.20 million shares. The Massachusetts-based Martingale Asset Mngmt Lp has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 12,513 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma accumulated 0% or 2,500 shares. Everence Capital Management holds 11,990 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Strategic Advisors Ltd Co owns 42,500 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 0% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 6,312 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 81,842 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 1.43 million shares. Sei invested in 0% or 85,491 shares.

