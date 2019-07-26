As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) Stock Value Declined, Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Raised by $9.10 Million Its Stake; As Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Market Value Rose, West Chester Capital Advisors Trimmed Its Holding

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc sold 2,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,700 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $657,000, down from 7,445 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.49 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $130.5. About 2.38 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 18/05/2018 – Another #Alzheimers drug bites the dust… $JNJ terminates development of its BACE inhibitor atabecestat due to liver tox; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL BASIS, QTRLY INTERNATIONAL SALES INCREASED 7.6%; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 08/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Says Discounts Cut the Prices for Its Drugs, Though Revenue Rose; 22/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson CDS Widens 3 Bps, Most in 6 Months; 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 17/04/2018 – JNJ SAYS ACTELION IS DELIVERING AS EXPECTED

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) (AXL) by 185.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp bought 650,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.72% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.00M shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.31M, up from 350,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $12.46. About 396,119 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 23.34% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q Adj EPS 98c; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE SEES FY SALES $7B, EST. $6.96B; 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 26/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Mar 28

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brandywine Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 365,089 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 6,312 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 29,673 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 57,440 are held by Hsbc Hldg Pcl. Jefferies Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 12,053 shares. Wellington Management Llp reported 1.77 million shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 85,126 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 6,200 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Fincl Service Gp has invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). 38,348 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt. Ameritas Investment Prtn holds 8,943 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 172,630 shares. Pinebridge LP holds 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) or 130,706 shares. Ls Inv Lc stated it has 3,461 shares. State Of Wisconsin Board has 184,443 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp, which manages about $3.79B and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teck Resources Ltd (NYSE:TCK) by 81,025 shares to 65,000 shares, valued at $1.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,000 shares, and cut its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc, which manages about $899.10M and $47.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 12,827 shares to 19,242 shares, valued at $4.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.