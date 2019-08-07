As American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) Stock Value Declined, Redwood Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Accuvest Global Advisors Position In Nike Class B (NKE) Was Increased

Redwood Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In (AXL) by 4.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Redwood Capital Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The hedge fund held 1.11 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.94M, down from 1.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Redwood Capital Management Llc who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Hldgs In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $899.78 million market cap company. The stock decreased 5.21% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $8. About 958,715 shares traded. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 23/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE & MANUFACTURING HOLDINGS INC AXL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.60, REV VIEW $6.99 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing: George Thanopoulos Resigns From Board; 04/05/2018 – American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings 1Q Profit Up 14%; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 20/04/2018 – AAM to Webcast and Teleconference First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on May 4; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 27/03/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Nike Inc Class B (NKE) by 196.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 11,484 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $967,000, up from 3,867 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Nike Inc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $81.1. About 2.86 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 08/05/2018 – 5 More Nike Executives Are Out Amid Inquiry Into Harassment Allegations; 22/03/2018 – Nike revenue rises 6.5 pct on higher demand in international markets; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Apparel Rev $2.56B; 16/03/2018 – Second Top Nike Executive Departs Amid Complaints of Workplace Behavior; 23/04/2018 – Cut out the middleman: Coach, Nike, Fenty and others bypass retailers and sell straight to customers; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics; 22/03/2018 – Nike Boosts Sales, Marks Loss and Makes a Tech Acquisition; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Four more Nike executives are out amid inquiry into harassment allegations – NYT; 16/03/2018 – Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 23/05/2018 – The NFL and Nike have signed a giant 10-year deal with online retailer Fanatics The pact is aimed at revving up the league’s on-demand manufacturing capabilities

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Strs Ohio holds 6,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bancorp Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 282,632 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Scopus Asset Management LP holds 0.28% or 670,000 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board owns 31,114 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Ltd Company has 100,154 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Net Limited holds 4,759 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zeke Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.03% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 22,049 shares. Piedmont Inv Advsrs has invested 0.02% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Brandywine Inv Management Lc stated it has 0.04% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Texas Permanent School Fund has 75,864 shares. 35,546 were accumulated by Jane Street Group Incorporated Lc. Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL).

Redwood Capital Management Llc, which manages about $7.54B and $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 5.14M shares to 11.67M shares, valued at $21.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80M shares, and has risen its stake in Tpi Composites Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.26% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Prudential Inc invested 0.25% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 46,381 shares. Lee Danner Bass Inc has invested 0.05% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt accumulated 71,173 shares. American Rech Mgmt holds 1,743 shares. Global Thematic Partners Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 451,414 shares. Telemus Capital Llc has invested 0.32% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Moreover, Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Inc has 0.64% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 94,195 shares. Zeke Ltd Liability Corporation owns 29,369 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited, a Guernsey-based fund reported 13,301 shares. Hilltop Inc accumulated 2,448 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 0.04% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 6,032 shares. Wendell David Associates Inc holds 218,435 shares. Illinois-based North Star Inv Management Corp has invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).