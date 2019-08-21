As American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) Stock Declined, S&T Bank Raised Position by $1.71 Million; Academy Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake in Mastercard (MA) by $1.97 Million

Academy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 4.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Academy Capital Management Inc sold 8,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 174,040 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.98 million, down from 182,414 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Academy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $286.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $5.01 during the last trading session, reaching $282.05. About 2.17M shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

S&T Bank increased its stake in American Axle & Mfg Holdings (AXL) by 25.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S&T Bank bought 122,453 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.42% . The institutional investor held 607,072 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.69 million, up from 484,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S&T Bank who had been investing in American Axle & Mfg Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $759.21M market cap company. The stock increased 1.50% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.75. About 2.40 million shares traded or 26.43% up from the average. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) has declined 28.03% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.03% the S&P500. Some Historical AXL News: 04/05/2018 – American Axle 1Q EPS 78c; 24/04/2018 – GM Recognizes AAM for Performance, Quality, and Innovation; 04/05/2018 – American Axle to Redeem $100M of Its Outstanding 6.625% Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2022; 21/05/2018 – American Axle Presenting at Barclays Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – AMERICAN AXLE 1Q ADJ EPS 98C, EST. 84C; 15/05/2018 – Adage Capital Partners GP Buys New 2% Position in American Axle; 05/04/2018 – AAM Further Expands in China, Forms Joint Venture with Liuzhou Wuling; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Rates American Axle’s New Notes B2; 30/05/2018 – LBC Credit Partners Provides Senior Secured Credit Facilities to Support the Acquisition of Cloyes; 12/03/2018 – Fitch Rates American Axle’s Proposed Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR4’

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. $6.62 million worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Tuesday, July 16. DAVIS RICHARD K bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Monday, August 12.

Academy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $542.59 million and $431.49 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bayer Ag (BAYRY) by 590,966 shares to 962,245 shares, valued at $15.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. City Hldgs Com holds 8,915 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Fil Ltd owns 0.12% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 331,938 shares. Federated Invsts Pa owns 613,985 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 75,777 were accumulated by Birinyi Assocs Incorporated. Highland Capital Mngmt Llc owns 16,244 shares. Clark Capital Mgmt Grp holds 0.01% or 1,698 shares. Moreover, Omers Administration Corporation has 0.09% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Walleye Trading Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Keybank Association Oh reported 1% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Adi Limited Liability holds 3.38% or 3,000 shares in its portfolio. Covington Management accumulated 30,929 shares. Canada Pension Plan Board owns 5.84M shares for 2.65% of their portfolio. Bristol John W And Incorporated Ny invested in 509,908 shares. Smith Salley Associates, North Carolina-based fund reported 41,676 shares. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 917,319 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold AXL shares while 56 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 3.39% less from 115.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Asset Mngmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 81,842 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.03% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 172,362 shares. Vanguard Grp Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) for 11.90 million shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas has 147,000 shares. Northern Tru Corporation holds 0.01% or 2.52M shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Lc holds 35,546 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Tru Advisors LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Amalgamated Commercial Bank stated it has 16,387 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. S&T Commercial Bank Pa, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 607,072 shares. At Comml Bank reported 0.15% of its portfolio in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Company stated it has 0% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). Wellington Management Gp Llp invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.01% in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL). D E Shaw And invested in 0% or 228,786 shares.

S&T Bank, which manages about $444.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) by 9,355 shares to 134,876 shares, valued at $13.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 32,158 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 21,089 shares, and cut its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI).