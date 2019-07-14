As American Assets Trust (AAT) Valuation Rose, Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Has Boosted Its Stake; Enlink Midstream (ENLC) Stock Price Rose While Walnut Private Equity Partners Raised Holding by $372,000

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc increased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) by 46.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc bought 330,273 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.04M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.70M, up from 709,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc who had been investing in American Assets Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.45. About 257,005 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard lnvented (AAT-1987); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc increased its stake in Enlink Midstream Llc (ENLC) by 13.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc bought 31,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 263,297 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, up from 232,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc who had been investing in Enlink Midstream Llc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $10.44. About 1.26M shares traded. EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) has declined 32.74% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ENLC News: 22/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC at Wells Fargo Kick the Tires Tour Jun 7; 19/03/2018 – ENLINK MIDSTREAM SEES NO IMPACT ON REVISED FERC POLICY; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Net $60.1M; 19/03/2018 – EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Fincl Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Devon Energy And Enlink At Ba1; 19/03/2018 EnLink Midstream Expects No Impact to Financial Results Related to Revised FERC Policy; 01/05/2018 – Enlink Midstream 1Q Rev $1.76B; 16/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Pacific Premier, EnLink Midstream, CENTENNIAL RES, Navistar International, National Fue; 16/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY & ENLINK OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 14/05/2018 – EnLink Midstream LLC Presenting at Conference Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.09% stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.01% or 4,823 shares. Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Incorporated reported 3,193 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 25,394 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Bamco Incorporated Ny invested in 592,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Wellington Gru Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 690,884 shares. 9,218 were accumulated by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt owns 12,994 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Price T Rowe Associate Md invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Citadel Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,685 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation, New York-based fund reported 5,808 shares. 7,322 were reported by First Tru Limited Partnership. Hsbc Public reported 11,031 shares. Century Cos accumulated 105,962 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Granite Inv Lc has 0.07% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 28,810 shares.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers Llc, which manages about $7.01B and $4.01 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Swift Transportation by 58,737 shares to 63,263 shares, valued at $2.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 17,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 32,500 shares, and cut its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,638 activity.

Walnut Private Equity Partners Llc, which manages about $144.96M and $133.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kkr & Co Llc (NYSE:KKR) by 38,235 shares to 400,000 shares, valued at $9.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

