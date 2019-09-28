As American Assets Trust (AAT) Valuation Rose, California Public Employees Retirement System Has Lifted Holding; Pepsico (PEP) Shareholder Addison Capital Company Increased Stake by $306,540 as Stock Value Rose

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (PEP) by 11.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 23,436 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 21,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Pepsico Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $135.6. About 3.23M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 25/04/2018 – PepsiCo Bond Trading 34x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Tops Estimates But Pressure Remains on North America Beverages — Earnings Review; 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 20/03/2018 – License: Pepsi Pops the Top on Coach Collab; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC – RECENT LOSSES IN COLA MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA HAVE LED TO A SUBPAR TOP LINE AND BOTTOM LINE PERFORMANCE OVER THE PAST 3 QUARTERS; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) by 14.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 9,540 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 74,665 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.52M, up from 65,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in American Assets Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $46.84. About 317,353 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 16/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 26/04/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA – LOCK SYNDICATION REACHES 100% STAKE IN CO FOLLOWING MANDATORY SQUEEZE OUT; 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Landscape Cover lnvented (AAT-3076); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039

Addison Capital Company, which manages about $557.18M and $143.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr (PSQ) by 20,000 shares to 33,000 shares, valued at $931,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $84.70 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amn Healthcare Services Inc (NYSE:AHS) by 20,806 shares to 36,377 shares, valued at $1.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sprouts Fmrs Mkt Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 91,121 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,538 shares, and cut its stake in Federal Agric Mtg Corp (NYSE:AGM).