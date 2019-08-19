As American Assets Trust (AAT) Share Price Rose, Aew Capital Management LP Has Cut by $9.90 Million Its Stake; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shares Declined While Filament Cut Stake

Aew Capital Management LP decreased its stake in American Assets Trust Inc (AAT) by 10.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP sold 220,076 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 1.78M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $81.84 million, down from 2.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in American Assets Trust Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 54,550 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 12/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Waterproof Cast Cover (AAT-1917); 30/03/2018 – AAT HOLDING SA AHL.WA SAYS LOCK SYNDICATION TOGETHER WITH ITS UNIT POLON-ALFA HOLDS 97.55% STAKE OF CO AFTER SHARE BUY-BACK; 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 01/05/2018 – American Assets Trust 1Q Loss/Shr 1c

Filament Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 30.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Filament Llc sold 300 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 681 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.21 million, down from 981 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Filament Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $902.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $31.25 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.82. About 1.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 30/04/2018 – Forbes: Poll: Amazon Is Pushing Its ‘Prime’ Luck With 20% Membership Price Hike; 19/03/2018 – Alibaba counters Amazon’s expansion in SE Asia; 23/03/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Graffiti cleanup ‘blitz’ ahead of Amazon visit wipes out street art at Cards Against Humanity HQ…; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON, CASINO PARTNERSHIP WOULD BE NEGATIVE FOR MELI: CITI; 27/04/2018 – Nutanix’s Amazon Cloud Killer Delayed by Engineering Problems; 09/03/2018 – Best Buy CEO says turnaround done, room to compete with Amazon; 09/04/2018 – Goldman highlights several names like Netflix, Amazon and BlackRock as potential outperformers; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 18/05/2018 – TRUMP HAS PERSONALLY PUSHED U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL TO DOUBLE THE RATE THE POSTAL SERVICE CHARGES AMAZON.COM AND OTHER FIRMS TO SHIP PACKAGES -WASHINGTON POST; 10/04/2018 – Economic Times: Cross-border boost for Make in India: Amazon could soon bring India, Pakistan closer

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 72.72 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) by 9,000 shares to 835,233 shares, valued at $84.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Americold Realty Trust by 379,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR).

