As American Assets Tr (AAT) Valuation Rose, Granite Investment Partners Boosted Its Holding; Polaris Capital Management Raised Infosys LTD (INFY) Holding by $14.08 Million; Stock Value Rose

Polaris Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Infosys Ltd (INFY) by 7.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc bought 1.41 million shares as the company’s stock rose 5.11% . The hedge fund held 20.83M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $222.86 million, up from 19.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Infosys Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.22. About 7.00M shares traded. Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) has risen 14.16% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.16% the S&P500. Some Historical INFY News: 16/05/2018 – INFOSYS UNIT IN BLOCKCHAIN TRADE NETWORK WITH 7 INDIA BANKS; 04/04/2018 – Times of India: Infosys ex-CFO’s severance pay attracts service tax; 11/05/2018 – INFOSYS SAYS RAVI VENKATESAN STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD; 15/03/2018 – INFOSYS: / MEDIA RELEASE (REVISED); 23/04/2018 – Infosys Limited: Presentation on Analyst Meetings; 18/05/2018 – DNA India: TechMa’s Nayyar, Narayanan in race for Infosys VC post; 15/03/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Infosys Ltd; 13/04/2018 – Infosys CEO’s Strategy Hints at More Hiring in U.S.: TOPLive; 05/03/2018 INFOSYS LTD: INFOSYS SELECTED BY ALLISON TRANSMISSION TO PROVID; 13/04/2018 – INDIA’S INFOSYS’ EXEC SAYS CONTINUE TO INVEST IN RE-SKILLING WORKFORCE

Granite Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 22.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granite Investment Partners Llc bought 6,493 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 35,303 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.66 million, up from 28,810 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granite Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $46.5. About 242,312 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Landscape Cover Invented (AAT-3076); 15/03/2018 – InventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes Invented (AAT-3044); 16/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Body-Temperature Scanning Technology (AAT-3001); 20/04/2018 – DJ American Assets Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AAT); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3051); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-1898); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 14/03/2018 – Prescription Medication Privacy Tool lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3051); 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust

More notable recent Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Visa doubles its B2B cross-border payment network, adds Infosys as partner – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Infosys – Avoid At Current Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on April 14, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “11 Technology Stocks Moving In Monday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Infosys Announces the Launch of the Live Enterprise Suite – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Stockhouse.com‘s news article titled: “Cybersecurity a Board Room Imperative in Nearly 50 Percent of Global Enterprises – Stockhouse” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42B and $2.37B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) by 7,600 shares to 15,900 shares, valued at $2.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Epr Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 8,800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,110 shares, and cut its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.51 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.85, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold AAT shares while 33 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 56.75 million shares or 26.71% more from 44.78 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. San Francisco Sentry Investment (Ca) owns 79 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Dupont Capital Mgmt Corporation, a Delaware-based fund reported 34,843 shares. Federated Invsts Pa holds 0.03% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 223,754 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Llc has 44 shares. 15,896 are held by Meeder Asset Management. Westpac Bk has 60,165 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Paloma Partners Mngmt holds 6,951 shares. Qs Investors Llc invested in 3,300 shares or 0% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0.01% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 69,225 shares. Blackrock holds 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) or 7.75 million shares. Aqr Cap Mngmt reported 33,736 shares. Indexiq Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.04% or 30,942 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited holds 0.02% or 90,609 shares. Campbell And Adviser Ltd holds 4,871 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

Granite Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $892.06M and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Si Bone Inc by 32,142 shares to 13,009 shares, valued at $265,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paylocity Hldg Corp (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 3,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,055 shares, and cut its stake in Vapotherm Inc.