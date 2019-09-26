As American Assets Tr (AAT) Stock Value Rose, Monarch Partners Asset Management Lowered Position; Trellus Management Company Has Trimmed Its Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Stake as Stock Price Declined

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc sold 23,335 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 230,823 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.88 million, down from 254,158 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 232,206 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System Invented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 09/04/2018 – lnventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-3069)

Trellus Management Company Llc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 27.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trellus Management Company Llc sold 20,668 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The hedge fund held 55,502 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.27 million, down from 76,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trellus Management Company Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.12. About 108,647 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 10.62% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.62% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Accelerate Diagnostics Inc- Accelerate PhenoTest BC kit, Ref #10101018. The firm name on the label is Accelerate; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS- AN ENTITY AFFILIATED WITH ONE OF ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS’S DIRECTORS HAS AGREED TO PURCHASE AN AGGREGATE OF $30 MLN OF NOTES; 19/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc (65VII) 65VII Diagnostic, Reagents, Test Kit; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 23/04/2018 – DJ Accelerate Diagnostics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXDX)

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.39 EPS, up 4.88% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.41 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.63% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.44, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 10 investors sold AXDX shares while 20 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 27.92 million shares or 7.98% more from 25.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Inv has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,750 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited reported 448,289 shares stake. Susquehanna Gru Llp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 215,231 shares. Hanseatic Inc invested in 117 shares. Trellus Management Co Ltd Llc holds 1.72% or 55,502 shares. Aperio Gru Lc reported 6,251 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Comm has 604 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) reported 1,199 shares stake. Blair William & Co Il has invested 0.1% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Ubs Asset Management Americas has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Moreover, Amer International Inc has 0% invested in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) for 17,343 shares. Millennium Mgmt Limited Liability Company reported 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Rhumbline Advisers holds 36,223 shares. Swiss Bancshares stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AAT’s profit will be $33.44 million for 20.75 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual EPS reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc, which manages about $275.92M and $696.73M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avista Corp (NYSE:AVA) by 127,730 shares to 279,209 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aquaventure Hldgs Ltd by 40,320 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,349 shares, and has risen its stake in Knight Swift Transn Hldgs In.