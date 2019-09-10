As American Assets Tr (AAT) Stock Rose, Shareholder Forward Management Cut Stake by $568,125; Kennametal (KMT) Shareholder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $4.80 Million

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kennametal Inc (KMT) by 5.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc sold 133,338 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.72% . The institutional investor held 2.41M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $88.66 million, down from 2.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kennametal Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60B market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $32.13. About 85,375 shares traded. Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has declined 7.76% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.76% the S&P500. Some Historical KMT News: 16/03/2018 – Kennametal May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Consecutive Gain; 13/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KENNAMETAL AT ‘BBB’; OUTLOOK REVISED TO STABLE FR; 02/05/2018 – Kennametal 3Q Net $50.9M; 01/04/2018 – Mumbai Bourse: Press Release From Kennametal India Ltd; 22/05/2018 – Kennametal Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 12/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Kennametal India for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 13/03/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 21st – 22nd, 2018; 24/05/2018 – Kennametal Names Lorraine Martin To Board Of Directors; 06/03/2018 Kennametal To Attend J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference On March 13, 2018; 23/04/2018 – DJ Kennametal Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMT)

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.80B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.83. About 65,550 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 27/03/2018 – AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST INC AAT.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT; 23/04/2018 – KAMADA UNABLE TO BEGIN PHASE 3 INHALED AAT CLINICAL STUDY IN 2H; 12/03/2018 – ARROWHEAD BEGINS DOSING IN PHASE 1 ARO-AAT LIVER DISEASE STUDY; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter lnvented AAT-3039; 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-AD/PD Focus Meeting 2018; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Exits Position in American Assets Trust; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cwm invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Parametric Port Ltd Limited Liability Company has 172,689 shares. Qs Investors Limited Liability stated it has 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Metropolitan Life Insur Ny invested in 0% or 37,862 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 9,228 shares. Prudential Incorporated has 914,512 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 25,707 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Los Angeles Cap And Equity Inc invested in 0.02% or 65,512 shares. 60,300 are owned by Swiss Bank & Trust. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 47,284 shares. Eii Capital Management reported 5,168 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Etrade Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 0.01% stake. Amp Cap Investors Limited reported 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Envestnet Asset Mngmt invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).

More notable recent American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Assets Trust (AAT) Presents At NAREIT REITweek: 2018 Investor Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 07, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 61% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Landmark @ One Market Achieves First BREEAM USA Certification in San Francisco – GlobeNewswire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “American Assets Trust, Inc. Acquires La Jolla Commons in San Diego, California – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. AAT’s profit will be $32.81M for 21.35 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14B and $7.90B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 10,074 shares to 267,933 shares, valued at $12.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in White Mtns Ins Group Ltd (NYSE:WTM) by 4,633 shares in the quarter, for a total of 79,007 shares, and has risen its stake in Hyster (NYSE:HY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.37, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold KMT shares while 58 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 79.83 million shares or 0.67% less from 80.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lpl Financial has 0% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 5,903 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt invested in 0.02% or 79,891 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Wesbanco Bank & Trust owns 0.03% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 17,900 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 19,867 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag invested in 0.01% or 251,401 shares. Delphi Management Ma reported 9,881 shares or 0.34% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability invested in 0.04% or 72,348 shares. Ameriprise Finance owns 1.08 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Co stated it has 0.01% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Commonwealth State Bank Of Aus invested in 8,000 shares or 0% of the stock. 113,730 were reported by Legal & General Gru Pcl. Florida-based Eagle Asset Mgmt has invested 0.26% in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT). Prudential Public Limited Liability Com owns 0.11% invested in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) for 837,000 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 331,881 shares.

More notable recent Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kennametal to close plants in Pennsylvania, Germany – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kennametal Inc (KMT) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on June 30, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Tinicum Inc Adds Milacron Holdings Corp – Yahoo Finance” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) Share Price Is Down 31% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Analysts await Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.54 EPS, down 22.86% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.7 per share. KMT’s profit will be $43.63M for 14.88 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Kennametal Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -35.71% negative EPS growth.