As American Assets Tr (AAT) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Forward Management Has Lowered Stake; Rdl Financial Holds Holding in Sei Investments Co (SEIC)

Rdl Financial Inc increased its stake in Sei Investments Co (SEIC) by 37.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rdl Financial Inc bought 5,918 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,538 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13 million, up from 15,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rdl Financial Inc who had been investing in Sei Investments Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $56.42. About 191,397 shares traded. SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) has declined 19.91% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SEIC News: 20/03/2018 – SEI – ANNOUNCED PARTNERSHIP WITH QUOVO; SEI WILL IMPLEMENT DATA-AGGREGATION APPLICATIONS THAT WILL PROVIDE REAL-TIME ACCOUNT INFORMATION; 25/04/2018 – SEI 1Q REV. $405.6M, EST. $408.2M; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 03/05/2018 – SEI Adds New Solutions Director to Bolster UK Private Banking Team; 07/03/2018 SEI and Synechron Join Forces for Blockchain Utilization; 30/05/2018 – SEI Adds $3.5 B in New OCIO Assets in Six Mos; 07/03/2018 – SEI INVESTMENTS-ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH SYNECHRON TO SUPPORT SEI’S EFFORTS TO EMPLOY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY IN FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY; 11/04/2018 – SEI Investments Company (SEIC) : Company Profile and SWOT Analysis – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/04/2018 – SEI to Announce First-Quarter 2018 Earnings on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 29/05/2018 – SEI’s Codify Continues Exploration of Cutting-Edge RegTech and LegTech Applications

Forward Management Llc decreased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc sold 12,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.59% with the market. The institutional investor held 12,025 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $551,000, down from 24,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $47.61. About 154,200 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 30.54% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.11% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 09/04/2018 – Automotive Safety System lnvented for Improved Visibility (AAT-3023); 13/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Ladder Accessory for Painters and Contractors (AAT-3021); 31/05/2018 – Ernest Rady, Affiliates Hold 38.2% Stake in American Assets Trust; 16/04/2018 – Safe and Portable Outdoor Pet Shelter Invented AAT-3039; 24/05/2018 – InventHelp Inventor: Headphone with Video Capability Invented (AAT-3079); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041); 09/04/2018 – Inventor Develops Improved Packaging for Breakfast Cereals (AAT-3016); 24/05/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor: Headphone with Video Capability lnvented (AAT-3079); 16/03/2018 – Hairstyling Flat Iron Protector Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-3069); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3

Since February 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 3 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. KLAUDER PAUL had bought 3,110 shares worth $154,909.

More notable recent SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “SEI Expands Its Footprint in Family Office Services Arena With Acquisition of Archway Technology Partners – GlobeNewswire” on July 05, 2017, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “SEI’s Advisors’ Inner Circle Fund Expands its Platform to Service Exchange Traded Funds – PRNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Asset Growth Aids SEI Investments (SEIC) Despite High Costs – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “SEI Names Ted Wozniak Head of Asset Management Distribution in US – PR Newswire” published on October 25, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “SEI’s Al Chiaradonna Receives Temple University’s Accounting Achievement Award – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 31 investors sold SEIC shares while 110 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 102.76 million shares or 3.62% less from 106.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macquarie Group Inc Limited has 0% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Bridges Investment reported 15,801 shares. Eagle Ridge Investment Mgmt holds 137,460 shares or 1.06% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans has 0.03% invested in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 174,974 shares. 22,629 are owned by Twin Tree Mgmt Lp. Gemmer Asset Ltd invested in 257 shares. Loomis Sayles & Lp holds 1.62% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 15.82 million shares. Schroder Investment Group reported 0% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). North Star Asset Management reported 0.03% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Secor Advisors Limited Partnership owns 74,064 shares for 0.8% of their portfolio. Ing Groep Nv owns 19,783 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund LP holds 0.02% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC) for 1.09M shares. State Street stated it has 0.03% in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC). Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corporation owns 6,950 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Strs Ohio reported 0% of its portfolio in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Analysts await American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.52 EPS, down 10.34% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.58 per share. AAT’s profit will be $30.65 million for 22.89 P/E if the $0.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by American Assets Trust, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold AAT shares while 47 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 44.78 million shares or 0.06% more from 44.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Usa Fincl Portformulas holds 0.12% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 4,011 shares. Cohen Steers Inc has invested 0.03% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). State Street Corp has 0.01% invested in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 1.95M shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc has 175,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 25,707 shares stake. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Dubuque Bankshares And has invested 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage, New York-based fund reported 43,368 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund invested in 14,630 shares. 3,300 were reported by Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corporation. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 0% of its portfolio in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) for 44 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd accumulated 12,159 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 137,404 shares stake. Invesco Limited stated it has 0.02% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT). Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT).