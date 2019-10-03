As American Assets Tr (AAT) Share Price Rose, Holder American Assets Has Lifted Holding; Green Plains (GPRE) Shareholder Bessemer Securities Decreased Its Stake by $2.23 Million

Bessemer Securities Llc decreased its stake in Green Plains Inc (GPRE) by 53.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bessemer Securities Llc sold 222,666 shares as the company’s stock declined 41.20% . The institutional investor held 191,534 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.07 million, down from 414,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bessemer Securities Llc who had been investing in Green Plains Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $396.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.38. About 95,618 shares traded. Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has declined 37.52% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.52% the S&P500. Some Historical GPRE News: 07/05/2018 – Green Plains 1Q Loss/Shr 60c; 16/05/2018 – GREEN PLAINS DOUBTS LIKELIHOOD OF EXPORT RIN IMPLEMENTATION; 19/04/2018 – Green Plains Partners Increases Quarterly Distribution

American Assets Inc increased its stake in American Assets Tr Inc (AAT) by 3.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Assets Inc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The institutional investor held 6.28 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $296.09M, up from 6.08M at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Assets Inc who had been investing in American Assets Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46. About 54,033 shares traded. American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) has risen 23.77% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.77% the S&P500. Some Historical AAT News: 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Secure Light Switch Device (AAT-1931); 09/04/2018 – New Men’s Underwear Line with Perspiration Guard Invented (AAT-1987); 13/03/2018 – InventHelp Inventor Develops Traction-Enhancement System for Vehicles (AAT-2097); 21/03/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS AMERICAN ASSETS TRUST ISSUER RATING AT Baa3;; 23/04/2018 – Kamada: FDA Has Continued Concerns and Questions Related to the Safety Profile of Inhaled AAT; 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp Hydration Mouth Guard for Athletes lnvented (AAT-3044); 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device Invented by InventHelp Inventor (AAT-1898); 15/03/2018 – Aptinyx Presents Data on NMDA Receptor Modulator NYX-458 in a Preclinical Model of Parkinson’s Cognitive Impairment at the AAT-; 15/03/2018 – Nail Polish/Acrylic Nail Easy Removal Device lnvented by lnventHelp lnventor (AAT-1898); 15/03/2018 – lnventHelp lnventor Develops Shower-Chair Accessory (AAT-3041)

Analysts await Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.76 earnings per share, down 145.16% or $0.45 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-1.13 actual earnings per share reported by Green Plains Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -32.74% EPS growth.

More notable recent Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Health Check: How Prudently Does Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Use Debt? – Yahoo Finance” on September 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Green Plains Renewable Energy (GPRE) May Report Negative Earnings: Know the Trend Ahead of Q1 Release – Yahoo Finance” published on April 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Green Plains, Inc. Continues Its Transition Away From Ethanol – Seeking Alpha” on October 15, 2018. More interesting news about Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Green Plains prices upsized offering of $105M of 4.00% convertible senior notes due 2024 – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Green Plains Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

